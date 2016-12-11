Mahira Khan and SRK secretly shooting for Raees in Dubai?

Rumours of Mahira being replaced by an Indian actress were also doing the rounds. Farhan Akhtar, producer of 'Raees', has refused to pay 5 Cr to Indian Army, as demanded by MNS, saying the army has 'refused to take it'.

Mumbai: The self-imposed ban by right-wing activists has cast a shadow of uncertainty over the fate of Shah Rukh Khan-Mahira Khan starrer ‘Raees’. The makers of the film, which marks the debut of Mahira, has faced vehement criticism in the past for casting a Pakistani actress in it.

Mahira is not the only one facing repercussions of the strained Indo-Pak relations, actor Fawad Khan, who played a pivotal role in Karan Johar’s ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’, was given a 48-hour ultimatum to leave India days after the Uri attacks. As a result, Fawad was not part of the film’s promotions.

In fact, Karan Johar was ordered to pay 5 Cr to National Defence Fund as a mark of respect towards the Indian Army. In order to ensure a smooth release of his multi crore project, Johar promised the MNS that he will never work with Pakistanis again.

But now we hear that the makers of ‘Raees’, who were earlier rumoured to have chopped down Mahira’s role to just one song and a couple of scenes, are planning on shooting the rest of the movie in a neutral location.

According to a report that appeared in Pinkvilla, Mahira and SRK will shoot for two songs across Middle East.

"Now, that the dust has settled down, the makers of the film decided to shoot the remaining songs with Mahira Khan who plays SRK's love interest - but outside India and a country where nobody could object. They decided to fly to Dubai first and shoot one song in Abu Dhabi or Bahrain and then fly to Morocco for the second. It is all done with utmost secrecy and is very hush-hush till the songs are shot and the team flies back, so nobody finds out. Whatever patchwork remained was completed few days back with SRK in Mumbai. After the two songs are shot abroad, Raees will be complete,” said the source.

The trailer of ‘Raees’ has garnered rave reviews, some even calling it Shah Rukh’s career best. Slated for a January 25 release, the trailer of the film has been viewed more than 100 million times till today.