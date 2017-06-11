Entertainment, Bollywood

Madhur Bhandarkar receives Bharat Gaurav award, dedicates it to Indian armed forces

ANI
Madhur Bhandarkar received the Bharat Gaurav award at the UN hall in New York and announced it on Twitter.
One of the pictures Madhur Bhandarkar shared on Twitter.
 One of the pictures Madhur Bhandarkar shared on Twitter.

New Delhi: Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar received the Bharat Gaurav award at the United Nations hall in New York and he has dedicated his award to the Indian armed forces.

The 48-year-old director took to Twitter and expressed his happiness on getting the award.

"Honoured to receive the #BharatGauravAward at UN hall in #NewYork. I humbly dedicate it to our Pride #IndianArmedForces & their families," he tweeted.

Bhandarkar is also a recipient of the prestigious Padma Shri and has made a name for himself with movies like 'Page 3', 'Traffic Signal' and 'Chandni Bar'.

On the work front, he is currently busy with 'Indu Sarkar,' which stars Kirti Kulhari, Tota Roy Chowdhury, Neil Nitin Mukesh and Anupam Kher.

