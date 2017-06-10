Entertainment, Bollywood

Dangal girl Zaira Wasim rescued safely after car falls into Dal Lake

As per the onlookers, Zaira’s car lost control at the Boulevard Road and fell into the Dal Lake.
Mumbai: ‘Dangal’ fame Zaira Wasim- a Kashmiri actress met with a major accident on Thursday.

She played the younger version of Fatima Sana Shaikh in Aamir Khan’s ‘Dangal,’ for which she was even bestowed with the prestigious National Award for Best Supporting Actress.

"Locals immediately rescued her and her companion. She escaped unhurt, but her companion sustained injuries in the accident," informed a locale.

