Watch: Baywatch trailer 2 is high on thrills, oomph, bikinis and Priyanka

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jan 10, 2017, 12:59 pm IST
Updated Jan 10, 2017, 1:54 pm IST
The film stars Dwayne Johnson, Zac Efron, Alexandra Daddario and Priyanka Chopra in the lead roles.
Screengrabs from the video.
Mumbai: The first 'Baywatch' trailer had been a major disappointment to Indian fans with Priyanka Chopra barely being there.

However, the second trailer is a big respite to the fans of the much adored Indian actress as well as the humongous 90's cult that the brand commands.

There's ample oomph, ample brawn and ample thrills for the fans to be excited about!

Dwayne Johnson and Zac Efron while being the epitome of masculinity, explore their funny sides in the trailer.

The film also stars the beautiful Alexandra Daddario, Kelly Rohrbach and Priyanka Chopra.

Helmed by Seth Rogen, the film has PeeCee playing the irresistible vamp.

The film will also have David Hasselhoff reprise his role from the original series in a delectable cameo.

'Baywatch' is slated to release on May 26 this year.

Watch the video here:

