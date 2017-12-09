search on deccanchronicle.com
Would name and shame sexual harassers in industry if guaranteed safety: Richa Chadha

Published Dec 9, 2017, 6:46 pm IST
Updated Dec 9, 2017, 6:51 pm IST
The actor believes film industry lacks a proper ecosystem which would provide a safety net for victims.
Mumbai: Actor Richa Chadha says while it is brave of people to accept that sexual harassment happens in Bollywood, one can not 'name and shame' as there is no guarantee of getting work post that.

Richa says she was attacked for a blog post regarding the sexual harassment situation 'even by feminists who asked why don't you name and shame?'

 

"If you give me pension for life, take care of my safety, my family, ensure I'll continue to get work in films and TV or whatever I want to do, my career will grow unabated as it is right now after I name and shame somebody, sure I will.

"Not just me, million others will do that. But who will do it?" Richa says in an interview with PTI.

The actor believes film industry lacks a proper ecosystem which would provide a safety net for victims.

"Every time someone speaks there are repercussions. Whoever is speaking out people are like 'oh you've to name and shame.' If the press knows who is doing this, why not let it out?

"Every time we take a step, there is a backlash. The ecosystem and the structure of the industry needs to change. We don't have royalties here for actors, in absence of proper legislations, who will take a risk?"

The 30-year-old actor says to switch off from negativity she sometimes stops watching news.

"I have a strong sense of justice. I speak up about things close to my heart. But I think I am a little too emotional. Events in the world affect me," she says.

Richa is currently excited for the release of her latest, "Fukrey Returns". In the film, which is a sequel to the 2013 hit "Fukrey", Richa plays the character of Bholi Punjaban, a role she immensely enjoyed.

"I always heard that in a screenplay, if other people are praising a character even before it has arrived, it is a good sign.

"I had never read a female character like that. She is unapologetic, has no limitations in her head that I am a woman I need to behave this way, I can't speak talk or walk like that. She is a woman completely powerful and drunk in power.

She is very heady about it.

