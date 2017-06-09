Entertainment, Bollywood

SRK confirms title of film with Anushka, avoids clash with Akshay's film

Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma shared separate posters with names of each other's characters on Twitter.
The posters of the film shared on Twitter.
Mumbai: After months of uncertainty over its title, the Shah Rukh Khan-Anushka Sharma starrer directed by Imtiaz Ali, has finally found a name, and it’s neither ‘The Ring’, ‘Rehnuma’ or ‘Raula’ as speculated, but ‘Jab Harry Met Sejal.’

Shah Rukh and Anushka shared posters and you might be mistaken to think that the film was either titled ‘Jab Harry’ or ‘Met Sejal’ as the two actors shared separate posters of each other's character names in the film.

The shoot of the film took place at various places in Europe like Amsterdam, Budapest, Prague and Lisbon and some of the European countries rightly feature on the poster, with the couple twinning in white and having a ball.

While the makers had earlier announced August 11 as the release date, it has now been advanced by a week, to August 4, according to a leading trade analyst.

This could be to avoid a clash with Akshay Kumar’s ‘Toilet- Ek Prem Katha’ which is also scheduled to release on the same day.

‘Jab Harry Met Sejal’ sees Shah Rukh reportedly in the role of a tourist guide while Anushka plays a Gujarati girl.

Apart from the European cities, the film has also been shot been in Punjab.

