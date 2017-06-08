Entertainment, Bollywood

Nana Patekar, Makarand Anaspure join Maharashtra farmers’ protest

For the past two years, the actors have been working for the families of farmers who committed suicides through their NGO, NAAM.
MUMBAI: The striking farmers of Maharashtra received a boost on Wednesday when Bollywood actor Nana Patekar and Marathi film superstar Makarand Anaspure, came out in their support for a loan waiver.

“It is unfortunate that the farmers had to resort to a strike to survive. Everyone must support the ongoing struggle of farmers,” the actors said.

For the past two years, the actors have been working for the families of farmers who committed suicides through their NGO, NAAM. “We were asked about our position on the ongoing farmer’s strike. NAAM supports the strike. The government may consider dropping farmers, who have other sources of income besides farming, from the list of beneficiaries. But those who solely depend on agriculture, must get a complete waive off,” they said.

When asked about allegations of politics in the agitation, Mr Patekar said, “Politics has been there for many years. But the support it is getting also means farmers are in a deep crisis.”

