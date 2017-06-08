 LIVE !  :  Rohit Sharma is off to a flying start. (Photo: AP) LIVE| CT17 Ind vs SL: Nuwan Pradeep strikes, Virat Kohli departs early
 
Entertainment, Bollywood

Exclusive: Rain stalls shoot of Thugs of Hindostan in Malta; work resumes today

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | PALLABI DEY PURKAYASTHA
Published Jun 8, 2017, 4:16 pm IST
Updated Jun 8, 2017, 4:26 pm IST
This star-studded film is unarguably the biggest extravaganza to happen in Bollywood this year.
A picture of the production room of 'Thugs of Hindostan' in Malta.
 A picture of the production room of 'Thugs of Hindostan' in Malta.

Mumbai: When the star cast of a film involves supremely talented actors like Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan, who are rightly considered doyens of dramatics, one is bound to get overtly excited and hyper curious about the project.  

So when Vijay Krishna Acharya’s mega-adventure ‘Thugs Of Hindostan’ kicked off on June 5 in and around the exquisite locales of Malta, madness ensued.

But an insider tells us that after multiple delays; once for not finding the perfect female leads (which will now be played by Fatima Sana Sheikh of ‘Dangal’ fame and Katrina Kaif) and then for ‘fine-tuning the script’, the film’s shoot was stalled by Malta's unpredictable weather. “Shooting of the film started on June 5 and stopped the very next day owing to bad weather and subsequent heavy rainfall. Today (June 8) we are resuming our shoot,” revealed the source.

In order to maintain exclusivity, the crew members have been strictly warned against taking their phones on set but we managed to get a few pictures. One of them is this one:

A picture of the production house

Based on the story of four pirates- Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Fatima Sana Sheikh and Katrina Kaif- the film is rumoured to be a leaf out of Hollywood’s cult franchise ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’. ‘Thugs…’ being a big budget movie by Yash Raj Films, will see high-end VFX and CGI works.

But the question still remains the same: Will Aamir Khan see enormous success as the Bollywood version of notorious Captain Jack Sparrow? Only time will tell.

Tags: thugs of hindostan, fatima sana sheikh, katrina kaif, amitabh bachchan, aamir khan
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Video: This mysterious ‘walking’ fish in Indonesia is baffling scientists

The orange-brown coloured fish appears to be walking on the ocean floor with short breaks with the help of supposedly evolved pectoral fins. (Photo: Youtube)
 

Planet named after Bengaluru girl for efforts to clean froth from city lakes

She is now doing an internship at Michigan University (Photo: Facebook)
 

Exclusive: Rain stalls shoot of Thugs of Hindostan in Malta; work resumes today

A picture of the production room of 'Thugs of Hindostan' in Malta.
 

Hungry goat chews Rs 66,000 from man’s pocket in UP

The farmer from Siluapur had kept 32 notes of Rs 2,000 in his pocket before he went for a bath but when he returned he found the notes all chewed up by the goat. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Hyderabad’s fish ’prasad’; a miracle cure for asthama

Fish 'prasad' claims to cure people suffering from respiratory ailments. (Photo: PTI)
 

The State of 4G in India: A big splash, but at the expense of low speed

The OpenSignal study analysed India’s average speed has come down to 5.14Mbps from 6.39Mbos in November last year. (representational image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Bollywood

Watch: B'town croons Hanuman Chalisa for Hanuman Da' Damdaar; gives modern twist

Screengrabs from the video.

Vidya and Neha rehearse Sridevi’s iconic 'Hawa Hawaii' song for Tumhari Sulu

Vidya Balan and Neha Dhupia.

Harshvardhan Rane among Bollywood’s best dressed celebrities

Harshvardhan Rane at the GQ Best Dressed event in Mumbai. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Exclusive: Chitrangda, Ameesha and Farah to do cameo roles in Munna Michael

Farah Khan, Chitrangda Singh and Ameesha Patel.

After Katrina and Jacqueline, Salman turns Hindi tutor for Chinese actress Zhu Zhu

Zhu Zhu with Salman Khan.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham