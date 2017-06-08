 LIVE !  :  While Angelo Mathews-led Sri Lanka fight for survival, Virat Kohli's Team India eye a berth in the semifinal as the teams square off in the Group B encounter at the Kennington Oval here on Thursday. (ICC / AFP) LIVE| ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Sri Lanka elect to bowl against India
 
Exclusive: Chitrangda, Ameesha and Farah to do cameo roles in Munna Michael

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | ROHIT BHATNAGAR
Published Jun 8, 2017, 2:43 pm IST
Updated Jun 8, 2017, 2:59 pm IST
The three ladies have interesting characters to play in their special appearances.
 Farah Khan, Chitrangda Singh and Ameesha Patel.

Mumbai: Tiger Shorff-Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer ‘Munna Michael’ is a film that has raised tremendous curiosity among the humongous fan bases of both the actors. Said to be a tribute to international pop sensation Michael Jackson, the film revolves around the character of local lad Munna, who is an ardent fan of the late icon.

But, it is not just the dashing duo’s first ever team up that has gotten us all excited. A well-placed source tells us that Bollywood divas Chitrangda Singh and Ameesha Patel are making special appearances in this film. Not only that, ace choreographer-turned-director Farah Khan has also joined these two beauties.

"While Chitrangda and Farah will be seen as judges of a dance competition debutante and female lead Nidhhi Agerwal is participating in, Ameesha Patel is set to surprise us with her cameo role in the film," said the source.

The film’s trailer, which was released on June 5, has earned rave reviews from critics as well as fans.

‘Munna Michael’ is slated to release on July 21.

