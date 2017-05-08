Entertainment, Bollywood

Habitat Film Festival to feature Om Puri tribute retrospective

PTI
Published May 8, 2017, 5:32 pm IST
Updated May 8, 2017, 5:32 pm IST
Puri's films which will be screened at the festival are ‘Tamas’, ‘Dev’, ‘East Is East’ and ‘Sadgati’.
Om Puri
 Om Puri

Mumbai: Om Puri's frequent collaborator, filmmaker Govind Nihalani, will host the retrospective segment on the veteran actor at this year's Habitat Film Festival.

Nihalani and Puri, who died on January 6, collaborated in classics like ‘Aakrosh’, ‘Ardh Satya’ and ‘Dev’.

Some of Puri's films which will be screened at the 12th edition of the festival include ‘Tamas’, ‘Dev’, ‘East Is East’ and ‘Sadgati’.

Konkona Sensharma's directorial debut ‘A Death in The Gunj’ is the opening film at the festival, which runs from May 19 to May 28.

Other first-time directors, whose films will be screened are Avinash Das (Anaarkali of Aarah), Rima Das (Antardrishti), Ananya Kasaravalli (Harikatha Prassanga) and KP Vyasan (Ayaal Jeevichirupund).

Tamil film ‘Katrikka Vendakka’, directed by Sudheesh Sankar, will have its premiere at the festival.

The 10-day event is expected to be attended by Malayalam director Adoor Gopalakrishnan, Bengali directors Kaushik Ganguly and Buddhadeb Dasgupta, Marathi director Nagraj Manjule, whose much-acclaimed film ‘Sairat’ will be screened.

This year's National Award-winning films ‘K Sera Sera’, ‘Bisorjon’, ‘Joker’ and ‘Mukti Bhawan’ are also a part of the festival.

A special exhibition of selected writings and film posters of Khwaja Ahmad Abbas will be organsied as part of the festival. It will include film posters and stills of Abbas' films such as ‘Saat Hindustani’, ‘Shehar Aur Sapna’, ‘Dharti Ke Lal’, ‘Naya Sansar’, ‘Anhoni’ and ‘Pardesi’ among others.

There will also be panel discussions with visiting filmmakers.

Tags: om puri, habitat film festival
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Related Stories

Om Puri

Om Puri's son writes to President; recalls father's words

The 66-year-old veteran actor Puri died at his residence in Mumbai after suffering a massive heart attack.
05 Apr 2017 7:57 PM
The two have starred together in many a film.

Om Puri saved my life when I almost succumbed to a stab wound: Naseeruddin Shah

The two, who started off their careers around had been greaat friends unil the very end.
08 Jan 2017 3:59 PM
Om Puri

Controversies follow Om Puri to the grave

He seems to have had a premonition about his impending death.
13 Jan 2017 12:04 AM
Om Puri

Om Puri was not on Twitter, his account's fake: Wife, son

Puri died on January 6, at his residence, after suffering a massive heart attack.
14 Jan 2017 9:05 PM
Om Puri

Varanasi declared a tribute to Om Puri

The director of Varanasi, Aryaman Keshu, says this whole film is a tribute to the iconic actor.
19 Jan 2017 12:22 AM
Om Puri, in a still from the film

Om Puri: The star that didn’t act like one

New York-based filmmaker Sarah Singh remembers working with Om Puri for her film A Million Rivers which was screened at the Biennale.
09 Feb 2017 12:20 AM
Om Puri in a still from the film.

Late actor Om Puri's Rambhajjan Zindabaad refused Censor Certificate by CBFC

Kulbhushan Kharbanda plays a character that holds striking semblance to PM Narendra Modi, as per Nihalani.
14 Feb 2017 1:38 PM
Kay Kay Menon

We didn’t respect Om Puri enough: Kay Kay Menon

Kay Kay Menon still rues the fact that Om Puri didn’t get as much praise and respect as he deserved.
21 Feb 2017 12:25 AM
The late Om Puri’s body of work was popular not just in India, but was appreciated all over the world too.

Nawazuddin slams Bollywood awards after Om Puri is honoured at Oscars

The actor, who passed away earlier this year, was honoured at the 89th Academy Awards ceremony.
28 Feb 2017 12:18 AM
Om Puri

Wrap-up: Om Puri is no more

The veteran actor passed away at his residence in Mumbai on Friday after a heart attack.
08 Jan 2017 6:56 AM

Lifestyle Gallery

Shannon Dermody is a Philadelphia-based photographer who is portrayed Disney princesses in situation which were never told to us as kids because of the ideal-ending factor. (Photo: Facebook/ShannonDermodyPhotography)

Photographer portrays Disney princesses being victims of social evils
The 'Hidirellez' festival is a celebration of the return of spring, with dancing and bonfires. (Photo: AP)

Turks celebrate spring with the colourful and musical Hidirellez festival
Reddit photoshoppers made encouraging scenes placing six-year-old Syrian refugee in the most safe situations and that has made many people contribute money to help her have a better place to stay. (Photo: Reddit)

This is how Reddit photoshoppers ensured a better life for Syrian refugee girl
The Hong Kong bun festival is held every year to make the spirits of people killed by pirates happy through various parades and food like buns. (Photo: AP).

Locals celebrate Hong Kong bun festival to calm spirits killed by pirates
Priyanka Chopra's MET Gala dress had quite a lot of fans because it was so big photoshop experts go to work and made the funniest versions of the dress. (Photo: Twitter)

Priyanka Chopra’s MET Gala dress has been photoshopped into hilarious memes
Media student and photographer Deeksha Rathore takes pictures of people of their current occupation and what they wanted to be as children. (Photo: Instagram/DeekshaRathore)

Photo series documents how people often give up on their dream jobs
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Here's what happens to people when they stop having sex

Low mood and falling libido are only the beginning (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Nepal fines solo Everest climber without permit USD 22,000

Mount Everest. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

KRK calls Virat Kohli ‘monkey’, takes a dig at MS Dhoni on Twitter

Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni's poor form has attracted some criticism from Kamaal R Khan. (Photo: PTI/ KRK Facebook)
 

Just 1 out of 10 women able to orgasm during one night stands: study

64 percent men were able to orgasm in similar conditions (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Video | Smartphone that looks like iPhone 7 but is priced cheaper

The smartphone in question flaunts a polycarbonate polishing technology and a matte black colour finish. (Image: GizChina)
 

Kings XI Punjab's Sandeep Sharma fined for angry outburst against umpire

Sandeep Sharma decided to switch to round the wicket and umpire A Nand Kishore called a no-ball as he believed that the bowler did not inform him of the change. (Photo: BCCI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Bollywood

Sonam Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor turn entrepreneurs!

Rhea Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor.

Rishi Kapoor takes a dig at B-town as Baahubali 2 crosses 1000 crore mark!

By this tweet, he meant to warn the Bollywood filmmakers that it would be tough to reach to the level of Baahubali 2.

Ketan sir still wants me to play Jhansi Ki Rani in his film: Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut.

Watch: Sushant shows off his cool ‘Sadda Moves’ in catchy Raabta song

Screengrabs from the song.

Tamannaah Bhatia miffed with Rajamouli for chopping her scenes from Baahubali 2?

Tamannaah Bhatia and SS Rajamouli.
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham