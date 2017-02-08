Did Salman Khan buy flat worth 25 crore rupees for sister Arpita?

Sallu loves his little sister Arpita Khan Sharma. A little while ago, he pulled out all the stops when it came to her fairytale wedding at the Falaknuma Palace and now, he seems to have done it again.

According to realty sources in Mumbai, bhaijaan has a huge role to play in the purchase of a flat acquired by Arpita and her husband Aayush Sharma. Located in Bandra, one of the most expensive areas in Mumbai, it is a huge duplex with 4,000 sq ft carpet area in a building called Flying Carpet.

Given that property rates in the suburb cost anywhere between Rs 50,000 to Rs 55,000 per sq ft., the price of the flat is estimated to be close to Rs 25 crore.

A photo of the building Flying Carpet where Arpita is said to have bought her a home.

Siddhant Gupta of a realty firm based out of Bandra said, “The asking price in the building where Arpita has bought the flat is around Rs 55,000 per square ft. and a duplex pent house has around 4,000 square ft. carpet area. Selling a pent house is difficult and hence the asking price is a bit lower than that of other homes.”

While Arpita refused to comment on the development, realty sources believe that Salman has had much to do with the big purchase. Another friend on the condition of anonymity however said, “The flat was bought by Arpita and her husband. Salman bhai didn’t buy it.”

Salman is known to indulge his little sister. Last year he gifted Arpita’s son a BMW car as a welcome gesture when he came home for the first time from the hospital.