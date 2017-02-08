Priyadarshan, Ajay Devgn to team up for Oppam remake

After a four-year break, filmmaker Priyadarshan is all set to return to Bollywood with a remake of his 2016 Malayalam hit, Oppam. Actor Ajay Devgn will be taking over the role of a blind liftman, who befriends a retired judge.

Says Priyan, “I am not allowed to talk about it right now, but I look forward to working with Ajay again. The two films that I did with him in the past — Aakrosh and Tezz — were disasters. I was in a terrible state of mind while making them. But we got along really well. And I owe him a big success.” The thriller is set to be produced by Viacom 18 Motion Pictures, who have earlier worked with Ajay in the remake of another Malayalam film Drishyam, which also featured actor Mohanlal.