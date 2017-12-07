search on deccanchronicle.com
Entertainment, Bollywood

Modi government looks for historians to review Bhansali’s Padmavati

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | NITIN MAHAJAN
Published Dec 7, 2017, 3:26 am IST
Updated Dec 7, 2017, 3:26 am IST
The controversy-hit film Padmavati is reportedly based on Malik Muhammad Jayasi’s ballad Padmavat.
A still from the song Ghoomar in the film Padmavati that has sparked a controversy.
 A still from the song Ghoomar in the film Padmavati that has sparked a controversy.

New Delhi: With no end in sight over certification and release date finalisation of the controversial movie Padmavati, the Narendra Modi government has decided to seek the help of eminent historians to check the veracity of facts represented in the film. 

Sources stated that the Union information and broadcasting ministry has sought the help of the human resource development ministry to suggest names of eminent historians that are expected to be part of the Censor Board panel which will review the controversial content in Sanjay Leela Bhansali-directed Padmavati. 

 

It is learnt that the I&B ministry has written a letter regarding the same to the HRD ministry after it received a request by the Central Board of Film Certification’s for providing it with historians to verify content that has been causing protest from several quarters, including the Rajput community and several political leaders. 

Mr Bhansali has been accused of distorting history in the movie by using a romantic dream sequence between the Rajput queen Padmini and Sultan Alauddin Khilji.  

Sources said the panel to view Padmavati for its certification will include historians and the HRD ministry is understood to be considering the request and is expected to finalise the names for the panel soon. 

The controversy-hit film Padmavati is reportedly based on Malik Muhammad Jayasi’s ballad Padmavat.

Tags: narendra modi government, padmavati, sanjay leela bhansali, central board of film certification
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Related Stories

Desist from your flamboyant activities till Padmavati release, Bhansali warns Ranveer
Editor Lenin slams Deepika Padukone during Padmavati meet


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Honor View 10 hands-on and first impressions: Worthy contender to OnePlus 5T

The View 10 is powered by Huawei’s latest Kirin 970 chipset along with 6GB of RAM and 128GB internal storage.
 

Special child-friendly court to come up in Hyderabad

The court will be set up as per the guidelines provided in the POCSO Act. (Photo: Representational)
 

Kaalakaandi trailer: Behold, this generation's Delhi Belly has arrived!

Screengrabs from the trailer.
 

Chinese man beats his pet dog to death, vows to eat it for losing a race

The video has went viral in China triggering outrage on social media (Photo: YouTube)
 

Blind leprosy patient's pension blocked over aadhar, restored following outrage

65-year-old Sajida Begum lost her fingers and toes (Photo: YouTube)
 

Weed it out: Chronic marijuana users get mysterious illness, causes violent vomiting

The condition shows up without warning and those afflicted start to vomit violently and continuously, sometimes up to five times an hour. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Bollywood

Sanjay Leela Bhansali remembers Shashi Kapoor

I saw it over and over again and couldn’t stop singing and dancing to Shashiji’s Humko Tumpe Pyar Aaya. (Photo: DC)

Madhuri Dixit-Anil Kapoor to work together after 17 years

Madhuri Dixit has two projects coming up for her on the work front. With her next film, she will make her return to the Indra Kumar fold. (Photo: DC)

Kriti Sanon finalised for Vishal Bhardwaj’s sister flick

The insider reveals, “Kriti has been religiously attending workshops in Vishal’s office. (Photo: DC)

Why Kangana Ranaut didn’t sign the Deepika Bachao petition

Javed saab called up Kangana to counsel her against her non-stop tirade. (Photo: DC)

Singer Armaan Malik par excellence

At a young age of 22, Armaan Malik has already worked with music maestro A.R. Rahman and superstar Rajinikanth in the upcoming science fiction film 2.0. (Photo: DC)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham