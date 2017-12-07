Modi government looks for historians to review Bhansali’s Padmavati

A still from the song Ghoomar in the film Padmavati that has sparked a controversy.

New Delhi: With no end in sight over certification and release date finalisation of the controversial movie Padmavati, the Narendra Modi government has decided to seek the help of eminent historians to check the veracity of facts represented in the film.

Sources stated that the Union information and broadcasting ministry has sought the help of the human resource development ministry to suggest names of eminent historians that are expected to be part of the Censor Board panel which will review the controversial content in Sanjay Leela Bhansali-directed Padmavati.

It is learnt that the I&B ministry has written a letter regarding the same to the HRD ministry after it received a request by the Central Board of Film Certification’s for providing it with historians to verify content that has been causing protest from several quarters, including the Rajput community and several political leaders.

Mr Bhansali has been accused of distorting history in the movie by using a romantic dream sequence between the Rajput queen Padmini and Sultan Alauddin Khilji.

Sources said the panel to view Padmavati for its certification will include historians and the HRD ministry is understood to be considering the request and is expected to finalise the names for the panel soon.

The controversy-hit film Padmavati is reportedly based on Malik Muhammad Jayasi’s ballad Padmavat.