Sonika Chauhan murder case: Actor Vikram Chatterjee arrested

ANI
Published Jul 7, 2017, 8:53 am IST
Updated Jul 7, 2017, 10:13 am IST
Police arrested Chatterjee, who was carrying charges of culpable homicide not amounting to murder on his head.
Vikram Chatterjee and Sonika Chauhan were reportedly in a relationship.
Kolkata: Actor Vikram Chatterjee who is facing a culpable homicide charge for the car crash in which model and TV anchor Sonika Chauhan was killed has been arrested, police said on Friday.

Chatterjee was absconding after the police had charged him in the case.

The television and film actor was arrested after Kolkata Police personnel intercepted a cab outside Acropolis Mall on Rashbehari Avenue connector in south Kolkata midnight last night, a senior Kolkata Police officer said.

Chatterjee had earlier been charged with causing death due to rash and negligent driving.

The actor was driving Sonika home after a party on April 29 when the accident took place.

