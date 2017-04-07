Entertainment, Bollywood

64th National Awards: Akshay wins Best Actor, whereas Surabhi bags Best Actress

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Apr 7, 2017, 12:15 pm IST
Updated Apr 7, 2017, 1:25 pm IST
The process to choose the best from Indian cinema began on March 16 and the winners were announced today.
Rajesh Mapuskar wins Best Director for Marathi film Ventilator.
 Rajesh Mapuskar wins Best Director for Marathi film Ventilator.

Mumbai: The names of the winners of 64th National Awards were announced today at the National Media Centre in New Delhi on Friday, April 7.

The 64th National Awards jury was headed by Priyadarshan.

Over 300 films vied for the top spot this year. The process to choose the best from Indian cinema began on March 16 and the winners were announced today.

Here's the complete list:

Best Hindi Movie: Neerja

Best Actor: Akshay Kumar for Rustom

Best Actress award goes to Surabhi for Minnaminungu

Rajesh Mapuskar bags Best Director for his Marathi film 'Ventilator'

Best Female Supporting Actor award goes Zaira Wasim for Dangal

Marathi film 'Kaasav' named the Best Feature film

Best Male Playback Singer award was bagged by Sundara Iyer for Tamil film 'Joker'.

Best Female Playback Singer Awar went to Bengali singer Iman Chakravorty for the song 'Tumi Jaake Bhalobasho' from the film 'Praktan'.

Best Editing goes to Marathi film 'Ventilator'

Best Writing award is given to G Dhananjay

Uttar Pradesh is selected 'Most Film Friendly State'

Best Tamil movie: 'Joker'

Best Malayalam Movie: Maheshinte Prathikaaram

Best Kannada Film: Reservation.

Best Special Effect Award: Shivaay

Best Bengali Film conferred to Bisarjan

Best Marathi film conferred to Dashakriya

Jury Award: Mohanlal

Best Lyrics went to song 'Endha Pakkam' from film 'Dharma Durai'

Best Cinematography: 24 The movie

Best Child Artist: Kunju Devam, Ardish Praveen and Shaj Pathak

Best Action Director: Puli Murugan

Best film on social issues is Pink

Award for Best children film goes to Dhanak

Best Animation: Hum Chitra Banate Hain

Best Educational Film: The Waterfalls

Best Gujarati Film: Wrong Side Raju

Best Telugu Movie: Pellichuplu

Best Music Direction - Babu Padmanabha

Best Environmental film including agriculture conferred to 'The Tiger who crossed the line'

Indira Gandhi Award for debut director is Khalifa (Bengali)

Best action director and stunt choreographer is Peter Haines for Pulimurugan

Lata Surgatha — a book that narrates the story of legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, bagged Best book on cinema.

Special Mentions:

The Eyes of Darkness

Kadvi Hawa

Adil Hussain for Mukti Bhawan (Hindi)

Adil Hussain for Majirathi Keki (Assamese)

Sonam Kapoor's Neerja

Madipur (Tulu)

Joker (Tamil)

Wrongside Raju (Gujarati)

Pelli Chupulu (Telugu)

Dasakriya (Marathi)

Maheshinte Prathikaram (Malayalam)

Ke Sara Sara (Konkini)

- Special Jury award for Mohanlal for Pulimurugan, Janatha Garage and Munthirivallikal Thalirkkumbol

Tags: neerja, 64th national awards

Nation Gallery

Prime Minister Narendra Modi led his party to a stupendous victory in UP, ending BJP’s 14-year exile in India’s most-populous state.

Modi’s magic brings a saffron Holi to Uttar Pradesh
11 people were killed and at least 30 others injured after a private bus heading to Bhubaneswar from Hyderabad fell into a river near Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh early morning on Tuesday. (Photo: Deccan Chronicle)

11 dead, at least 30 injured after private bus falls into river in Andhra Pradesh
Thick smoke enveloped Bellandur lake after a fire broke out when garbage strewn around it was set ablaze.

Sky of smoke: Bengaluru's Bellandur lake catches fire again!
The White House on Friday welcomed the Premier of Japan Shinzo Abe and his wife who are on an official state visit.

Donald Trump and Japan's Shinzo Abe share high-five on Florida golf course
Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley presented the Union Budget for 2017-18 in Parliament at 11 am on Wednesday, during the Budget Session.

Union Budget 2017: Arun Jaitley paints a positive picture
India is celebrating its 68th Republic Day on Thursday. The day is marked by a grand parade in the national capital, New Delhi.

In Pictures: India celebrates 68th Republic Day
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Apple may reduce iPhone 8 prices, claim industry insiders

(Representational image)
 

OnePlus may stop airing ad with Amitabh Bachchan, here’s why

(Amitabh Bachchan in OnePlus ad)
 

Reliance Jio to make Apple MacBook-like laptops

(Representational image)
 

BJP MLA's Lamborghini cynosure of all eyes at Vidhan Bhawan

Narendra Mehta's wife in his Lamborghini (Photo: Facebook)
 

Samsung already working on Galaxy S9

Samsung Galaxy S8 concept (Photo: Screengrab)
 

Astronomers detect atmosphere around Earth-like planet, could be a 'water world'

Scientists say the planet, GJ 1132b, could possibly be a 'water world' with an atmosphere of hot stream (Photo: MPIA)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Bollywood

Salman Khan pays a midnight visit to an ailing Vinod Khanna at the hospital

Salman Khan with legendary actor Vinod Khanna.

I was so shy in school, nobody knew I existed: Irrfan Khan

Irrfan Khan

Ranbir kapoor and Deepika Padukone to team up again!

Deepika and Ranbir have worked together in three films- 'Tamasha', 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani' and 'Bachna Ae Haseeno'.

Sonam Kapoor is in the race to join supermodel Gigi Hadid for an event in India?

Sonam Kapoor and Gigi Hadid.

Queen director Vikas Bahl accused of sexual harassment, denies claims

Vikas Bahl
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham