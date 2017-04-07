64th National Awards: Akshay wins Best Actor, whereas Surabhi bags Best Actress

Rajesh Mapuskar wins Best Director for Marathi film Ventilator.

Mumbai: The names of the winners of 64th National Awards were announced today at the National Media Centre in New Delhi on Friday, April 7.

The 64th National Awards jury was headed by Priyadarshan.

Over 300 films vied for the top spot this year. The process to choose the best from Indian cinema began on March 16 and the winners were announced today.

Here's the complete list:

Best Hindi Movie: Neerja

Best Actor: Akshay Kumar for Rustom

Best Actress award goes to Surabhi for Minnaminungu

Rajesh Mapuskar bags Best Director for his Marathi film 'Ventilator'

Best Female Supporting Actor award goes Zaira Wasim for Dangal

Marathi film 'Kaasav' named the Best Feature film

Best Male Playback Singer award was bagged by Sundara Iyer for Tamil film 'Joker'.

Best Female Playback Singer Awar went to Bengali singer Iman Chakravorty for the song 'Tumi Jaake Bhalobasho' from the film 'Praktan'.

Best Editing goes to Marathi film 'Ventilator'

Best Writing award is given to G Dhananjay

Uttar Pradesh is selected 'Most Film Friendly State'

Best Tamil movie: 'Joker'

Best Malayalam Movie: Maheshinte Prathikaaram

Best Kannada Film: Reservation.

Best Special Effect Award: Shivaay

Best Bengali Film conferred to Bisarjan

Best Marathi film conferred to Dashakriya

Jury Award: Mohanlal

Best Lyrics went to song 'Endha Pakkam' from film 'Dharma Durai'

Best Cinematography: 24 The movie

Best Child Artist: Kunju Devam, Ardish Praveen and Shaj Pathak

Best Action Director: Puli Murugan

Best film on social issues is Pink

Award for Best children film goes to Dhanak

Best Animation: Hum Chitra Banate Hain

Best Educational Film: The Waterfalls

Best Gujarati Film: Wrong Side Raju

Best Telugu Movie: Pellichuplu

Best Music Direction - Babu Padmanabha

Best Environmental film including agriculture conferred to 'The Tiger who crossed the line'

Indira Gandhi Award for debut director is Khalifa (Bengali)

Best action director and stunt choreographer is Peter Haines for Pulimurugan

Lata Surgatha — a book that narrates the story of legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, bagged Best book on cinema.

Special Mentions:

The Eyes of Darkness

Kadvi Hawa

Adil Hussain for Mukti Bhawan (Hindi)

Adil Hussain for Majirathi Keki (Assamese)

Sonam Kapoor's Neerja

Madipur (Tulu)

Joker (Tamil)

Wrongside Raju (Gujarati)

Pelli Chupulu (Telugu)

Dasakriya (Marathi)

Maheshinte Prathikaram (Malayalam)

Ke Sara Sara (Konkini)

- Special Jury award for Mohanlal for Pulimurugan, Janatha Garage and Munthirivallikal Thalirkkumbol