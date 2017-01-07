Entertainment, Bollywood

It's official! Salman's Tiger Zinda Hai to clash with Ranbir's Dutt biopic

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jan 7, 2017, 3:25 pm IST
Updated Jan 7, 2017, 3:54 pm IST
While the former is helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the latter is a Rajkumar Hirani directorial.
Salman had featured in Ranbir's debut venture 'Saawaraiya,' and also did a cameo in 'Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahaani,' which also starred their ex Katrina Kaif.
Mumbai: While the industry is yet to see who emerges victorious in the upcoming titanic clash between Shah Rukh Khan's 'Raees'  and Hrithik Roshan's 'Kaabil,' another humongous clash has been announced.

Salman Khan's 'Tiger Zinda Hai,' Ali Abbas Zafar's sequel to Kabir Khan's 2012 blockbuster 'Ekk Tha Tiger,' has announced its release date.

The film will have a Christmas release, on December 22, 2017.

And guess which other film is coming on the same weekend?

Rajkumar Hirani's highly anticipated Sanjay Dutt biopic, which will have Ranbir Kapoor in the lead. Now on one is oblivious to the friction between the two stars, with the much publicised history to them.

Ranbir had been in a relationship with Katrina Kaif, Salman's ex for a good six years.

The two have not been on talking terms ever since. Salman had featured in Ranbir's debut venture 'Saawaraiya,' and also did a cameo in 'Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahaani,' which incidentally also starred Katrina.

While there's a lot of buzz surrounding both the films, this clash goes beyond a mere number game, as for once, it might be personal.

2016 also saw two such clashes in 'Rustom'-'Mohenjo Daro,' and 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil'-'Shivaay'. On both occasions, one film emerged victorious while the other tanked.

It remains to be seen how this pans out, if either of the two parties involved would be willing to reschedule.

More From Bollywood

Alleged couple Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon spotted together…again!

Sushant and Kriti were spotted together having a good time. (Photo source: Twitter)

Aditya and Shraddha take OK Jaanu to Salman's Bigg Boss set

The actors had a blast on the sets, bantering away with Sallu.

Exclusive: Vidya Balan is responsible for Begum Jaan’s delay. Here is why!

Vidya plays the role of a brothel 'madame' in 'Begum Jaan'. Here she is seen with Gauhar Khan who plays a pivotal role in the film.

Award winning film Alif, narrated by Jaya Bachchan, set for February release

A still from the film.

Bollywood creates incorrect perception of gay community: Meiyang Chang

The actor will be seen playing a gay man in an upcoming web-series.
