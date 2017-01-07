Entertainment, Bollywood

Bollywood creates incorrect perception of gay community: Meiyang Chang

PTI
Published Jan 7, 2017, 11:50 am IST
Updated Jan 7, 2017, 11:54 am IST
Chang feels Hollywood films have dealt with gay characters with utmost dignity, something which Indian movies need to follow.
The actor will be seen playing a gay man in an upcoming web-series.
 The actor will be seen playing a gay man in an upcoming web-series.

Mumbai: Actor-singer Meiyang Chang, who will be playing a gay character in a web series, feels Bollywood needs to handle such portrayals with more sensitivity.

In the web series ‘Untag,’ Chang plays the role of Nischay Barbara and he has made sure he doesn't play the role in a stereotypical way.

"My primary concern was not to be the stereotypical, caricaturish character that our Bollywood films of the 90s have done to death... it has created a very incorrect perception of the gay community," Chang told PTI.

"In the real world, gay men come in all sizes, shapes and types, just like anybody else," he said.

Chang feels Hollywood films have dealt with gay characters with utmost dignity, something which Indian movies need to follow.

"The West has handled gay and lesbian characters with sensitivity and grace. One recent example of a good attempt by Bollywood was Fawad Khan's character in 'Kapoor & Sons'.

"I knew that I could be myself and still essay a gay role convincingly, unless the script required me to have specific traits which could then have been incorporated."

In real life, the ‘Badmaash Company’ actor is a multi-talented person who can act and sing besides having a degree in dental surgery. Now in reel life too through ‘Untag’ he is seen in a similar mould.

"The multi talented-ness of my character Nischay is not really explored in the series much. However, one major similarity between this character and my own life is that we both quit our primary jobs as banker and dentist respectively to delve into copyrighting and the field of entertainment.

"It really is amazing how many of us in India tend to go for traditional jobs for survival, steady jobs under peer pressure or fear of trying something different before realising our true calling," he added.

The web series ‘Untag’ is streamed on Voot, a digital video-on-demand platform from the house of Viacom18. The series 'delves into the lives of regular people with seemingly harmless tags' and looks at their dreams, inhibitions and struggles.

Besides Chang, ‘Untag’ will see Anjali Anand, Dipanita Sharma, Shiv Pandit, Andy and Naveen Polishetty.

"Andy is a past acquaintance and there is always a lot of fun and laughter when he is around. He gave me tips on how to be gay. Dipannita is a gorgeous and gentle woman. I could never keep my eyes off her and she is played the tough boss to the hilt.

"Naveen is a brilliant actor. Shiv and I don't share any scenes but he is done a good job. But I had the maximum fun shooting with Anjali and my director Ashima Chibber," he added.

Tags: meiyang chang, untag, homosexuality, web series
Location: India, Maharashtra

Related Stories

Meiyang Chang

I have faced racism throughout my life: Meiyang Chang

He admits, in taking up the assignment was to ensure that he stayed away from stereotypes.
05 Jan 2017 12:23 AM
Vivek was recently seen in 'Great Grand Masti'.

Vivek Oberoi to produce Marathi web series based on real life stories

The actor came across several inspirational stories from the locals in the remote areas of Maharashtra.
08 Dec 2016 5:03 PM

Technology Gallery

Top 10 photographs taken from drones providing you with a bird's-eye view. These photos were originally collected and posted by Dronestagram.

Drone photography: Bird's-eye view
The Pokemon Go phenomenon had taken the world by storm. Since its launch in July this year, some bizarre real-life incidents were encountered by many users who had played the game. Here are some weirdest incidents that happened during the year.

Yearender 2016: Pokemon Go blurs line between game and reality
The latest entrant in the online streaming video service arena has brought out an offer that consumers just cannot refuse.

Yearender 2016: Popular Video Streaming Services
DJI Mavic Pro | Camera: 12MP | Video: 4K at 30 FPS | Max Flight Time: 27 minutes | Max Speed: 40mph in Sport mode without wind | Notable attributes: battery life, portability

Yearender 2016: The drone story
Fitness trackers have come a long way. They are much more than glorified pedometers. Let's take a look at the best fitness bands of 2017.

Yearender 2016: Keeping fit with these bands
Here are the best smartwatches that were launched in 2016. All entries in this list will work with both iPhone and Android smartphones. Although Android Wear smartwatches can work with an Apple iPhone, they will not deliver the same functionality as when connected to an Android smartphone.

Yearender 2016: Keeping time, the smart way
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Rohit Sharma clears the air about his exclusion from Indian squad for England series

Rohit Sharma was not picked in the Indian side for England series as he is yet to recover after a surgery he had on his right thigh. (Photo: AFP)
 

Hoax alert! WhatsApp, Facebook to start billing for usage

Experts warned users to delete and ignore such messages instead of forwarding it to other users. There isn’t any harm to the users participating in the hoax, apart from wasting their time.
 

Social Media slowly having negative effect on people: Study

To help people decide more freely if they want to stay in social media or leave without losing their digital memories, Kaspersky Lab is developing a new app – FFForget will allow people to back up all of their memories from the social networks they use and keep them in a safe, encrypted memory container and will give people the freedom to leave any network whenever they want, without losing what belongs to them – their digital lives.
 

Aditya Roy Kapur 'cons' Salman Khan; superstar warns SRK, Aamir, Akshay

Salman will be seen in Kabir Khan's 'Tubelight'.
 

Carrie Fisher laid to rest in a giant Prozac pill urn

Her mother Debbie Reynolds was also laid to rest alongside her. (Photo source: Twitter/ AP)
 

Yuvraj Singh deletes ‘yeah baby’ tweet after selection for England series

Yuvraj Singh made a comeback to India’s ODI side after three years after the MSK Prasad-led selection panel picked him for the series against England. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Bollywood

Aditya Roy Kapur 'cons' Salman Khan; superstar warns SRK, Aamir, Akshay

Salman will be seen in Kabir Khan's 'Tubelight'.

Love is an illusion, says Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik Roshan

Finally, Salman Khan’s on board with Karan Johar

Salman Khan and Karan Johar

So cool! Shah Rukh Khan's adorable little AbRam gets his own tree house

The tree house has been designed by Sabu Cyrill.

Remo D’souza writes to Micheal Jackson’s kin for film rights

Remo D’souza
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham