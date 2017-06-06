Entertainment, Bollywood

Salman Khan backs government on GST for cinema

After Siddharth Roy Kapur and Kamal Hassan slammed the move, now Salman has also expressed his thoughts on GST.
Salman Khan's 'Tubelight' is one of the most anticipated films of the year.
New Delhi: After Siddharth Roy Kapur and Kamal Hassan, Bollywood actor Salman Khan is the latest from the film industry to express his feelings over the Goods and Services Tax (GST).

When asked about government's decision for announcing 28 per cent tax slab under the GST for cinema, the 51-year-old actor said, "Whatever the government has done, they must have done it with proper planning."

To mark the world Environment Day, the 'Sultan' star launched two battery-powered bicycles under his Being Human brand.

Both the variants of the Being Human E-Cycle - BH27 and BH12 - are available in four colours, white, yellow, red and black. Additional variants will be available for sale in a few months.

While addressing the media, Salman said, "People often drop the idea of using cycles when they have to travel long distances because of the effort involved. With the pedal assist and rechargeable motor support, Being Human E-Cycles make it easy and practical to cycle across both urban and not-so-urban areas."

These bicycles have a maximum speed of 25 km/hr. Both the variants present at the event were priced at Rs. 40,000 and Rs. 57,000.

On the work front, Salman Khan will be next seen in Kabir Khan's 'Tubelight,' alongside Sohail Khan and late actor Om Puri.

The flick is slated to release on June 23.

