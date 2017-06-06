Padmavati has the makings of being the love story that will be remembered: Shahid

Mumbai: The entire cast & crew of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s magnum opus ‘Padmavati’ may have experienced many disturbing incidents but that did not shake their faith in the strength of the film’s script.

While the lead actors- Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor- have been shooting for this period drama discreetly, ever since two of the film's sets in Jaipur and Kolhapur were vandalised for Bhansali allegedly showing Rani Padmavati in poor light, one of the lead actors, Shahid Kapoor, has spoken about the film’s calibre to be an evergreen love story.

In a recent interview, Shahid, who plays the role of Rani Padmavati’s (Deepika Padukone) husband in the film, said, “Somehow, by default, in most actors’ careers – over the years – they are remembered by the love stories that they have done. They (love) break the barrier of time and audiences keep going back to them. I have been a part of a couple [of such films] and I hope my next film, Padmavati also falls into that category. It definitely has the makings of being something like that.”

After repeated assaults on crew members and the director himself, Bhansali’s team sent out a statement assuring that there are no love scenes, songs or even a dream sequence between Khilji and Padmavati.

This leaves us with the possibility of love blossoming between on screen married couple Deepika and Shahid.

Interestingly, this is for the first time that the Bollywood diva is working with Kapoor.

The film is releasing on November 17.