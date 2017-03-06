Watch: 'If the industry is bad, leave it,' Karan Johar slams 'victim' Kangana

He also blasted her on every stand she took against the industry.

Mumbai: Kangana Ranaut had made headlines for calling out Karan Johar on his 'nepotism' and 'movie mafia,' on his own show.

While Karan, who was recently blessed with twins via surrogacy, had maintained a dignified silence through it, he's finally reacted and slammed the actress on her unsolicitedly blunt perspectives and comments.

"I am done with Kangana playing the victim card at every given point of time with a sad story to tell about being terrorised by the bad people in the industry; if it’s so bad, leave it," he lambasted.

He also added that if he wished, he could have edited her sensational comments out.

Karan said, "I was gracious enough to keep everything. I could have edited out so much. It is my show. I said no, this is her opinion, let the world see it. I gave her the platform."

"I appreciate that she had a great, great perspective and point of view and everyone lauded her that she came on my show and ‘gave it out to Karan’ like people put it," he added.

Karan Johar also reacted on her comments on 'nepotism'.

"I don't think she's understood the entirety of that statement. Because what is Nepotism? Am I working with my nephews, nieces, daughters, and sons? And what about those 15 filmmakers who are not from the film industry who I have launched and put into movies? That no one will talk about," he slammed her.

"When she said 'movie mafia' what did she mean? Because what does she think we're doing? Sitting and not giving her work? Is that what makes us mafia? No, we do that by choice...I do that because may be I'm not interested in working with her. That doesn't make me a movie mafia, it makes me a man with an opinion," Karan posited.

Karan's next production, 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania,' starring Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt releases on March 10.

Watch the video here: