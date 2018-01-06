search on deccanchronicle.com
Entertainment, Bollywood

Padmavati: Karni Sena plans event in Chittorgarh on Jan 27 to demand complete ban

PTI
Published Jan 6, 2018, 12:03 pm IST
Updated Jan 6, 2018, 12:15 pm IST
The fringe outfit's chief Lokendra Singh Kalvi on Friday called upon the community members to come together.
A file picture of Rajput Karni Sena activists protesting against 'Padmavati.'
 A file picture of Rajput Karni Sena activists protesting against 'Padmavati.'

Jaipur: Shri Rajput Karni Sena chief Lokendra Singh Kalvi on Friday called upon the community members to gather in Chittorgarh on January 27, and push for a complete ban on the controversial Sanjay Leela Bhansali film 'Padmavati'.

"Members of the Rajput community will gather in Chittorgarh on January 27 to give a clear message that the sacrifice of Rani Padmavati has not gone in vain. Anyone who supports our call of banning the film can join us in Chittorgarh," Kalvi said at a press conference here.

 

He said that they will not let the film be released at any cost.

A panel that reviewed the film in a special screening has expressed the view that some of the facts presented in the film can upset the Rajputs and the Muslims, but the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) chief has ignored that, he added.

Kalvi said that it was high time the Centre and the state government set an example by not allowing the film to release.

He said that Bhansali had earlier maintained that the film was based on history, later he said it was a period drama and now he has said that it was fiction.

"Till now, he has not been able to clarify his point," he added.

On December 30, the CBFC, headed by Prasoon Joshi, had announced that the Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone-starrer 'Padmavati' would be given a U/A certificate, and suggested that the director change the film's title to 'Padmavat'.

It had also suggested certain modifications in the disclaimer of the film, making it clear that it did not glorify the practice of 'Sati', and relevant changes in the song, 'Ghoomar', to befit the character portrayed in it.

The CBFC had clarified that the U/A certificate would be issued to the film once the modifications were carried out, and the final material was submitted.

The film got stuck in a controversy after various Rajput groups alleged that it distorted history, a claim repeatedly denied by Bhansali.

As the anti-Padmavati protests spread across various states, the film's December 1 release was deferred as it did not have a clearance from the censor board.

Tags: padmavati, rajput karni sena, sanjay leela bhansali, cbfc
Location: India, Rajasthan, Jaipur


Related Stories

CBFC bowed to Dawood pressure; we'll vandalise theatres showing Padmavati: Karni Sena
Shatrughan Sinha lashes out at Bhansali, Rajput Karni Sena applauds his stand
Upset over CBFC nod to 'Padmavati', Rajput outfit demands pan-India ban
Mewar royal questions CBFC over clearance to Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmavati
Padmavati: Prasoon Joshi slams special panel members for displeasure over CBFC nod


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Watch: How Dhoni, Raina and Jadeja signed Chennai Super Kings contracts for IPL 2018

Chennai Super Kings sprang no surprises as they retained MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina and Ravindra Jadeja during the Indian Premier League 2018 player retention. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Less than eight hours sleep is linked to anxiety and depression

Insomnia also results in sufferers being unable to disengage from the negative pictures they view. (Photo: Pexels)
 

Dog guarded body of dead owner for weeks over Christmas

The dog had some dry feed to eat, but doctors said she would have died within a couple of days if she had not been found. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

India gave away 25-30 extra runs in 1st innings to South Africa: Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Bhuvneshwar Kumar finished with figures of 4 for 87 but missed out on a five-for as Shikhar Dhawan dropped Keshav Maharaj (then on nought) at slip. But the seamer is not at all disappointed. (Photo: AFP)
 

IPL 2018 retention: Royal Challengers Bangalore make Virat Kohli costliest player

Virat, who has part of the franchise since the very first season, will continue to lead the side who are chasing their first Indian Premier League title. (Photo:PTI)
 

Mum accidentally runs over and kills one-year-old son

According to investigators, Cai's mother, Tralyn Crosby, 35, was backing her vehicle up when she struck her son. (Representational Image/ Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Bollywood

Art for charity: Sridevi’s portraits of Sonam, MJ to go under the hammer in Dubai

Sonam Kapoor, Sridevi and Michael Jackson.

It’s official: Shahid and Shraddha to reunite for Batti Gul Meter Chalu

Reports of Shraddha Kapoor being a part of Shahid Kapoor's 'Batti Gul Meter Chalu' had been doing the rounds.

When Akshay Kumar was made to feel like an outcast on a film's set

Akshay Kumar will also be seen in '2.0' this year.

After Virushka, here comes Ranvika!

Deepika, turns 32 today and was in Vienna over the Christmas and New Year weekend, and flew down to Colombo to ring in the New Year with Ranveer, who joined her.

Amitabh Bachchan compliments give Sidharth Malhotra sleepless nights

Sidharth Malhotra
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham