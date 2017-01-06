Entertainment, Bollywood

Veteran Bollywood actor Om Puri dies at 66 after severe cardiac arrest

ANI
Published Jan 6, 2017, 9:29 am IST
Updated Jan 6, 2017, 10:31 am IST
Mumbai: Veteran actor Om Puri passed away after suffering a cardiac arrest at his residence on Friday morning. He was 66 years old.

The actor had featured in numerous films since his debut in the ‘70s. Puri also appeared in numerous films down South and other languages and was one of the few actors to have also acted in numerous Hollywood and Pakistani projects. 

Puri had acted in films of various genres over the years like drama, comedy, among others.

He is also a recipient of the Padma Shri which he won in 1990 and won numerous awards over his illustrious career.

