To Shashiji from your 'babbua': Big B pays tribute to his 'Deewaar' co-star

ANI
Published Dec 5, 2017, 9:10 am IST
Updated Dec 5, 2017, 10:47 am IST
Big B recalled the day when he first saw his picture on a magazine and revealed his state of mind after demise of his wife.
Amitabh Bachchan and Shashi Kapoor in 'Deewaar.'
 Amitabh Bachchan and Shashi Kapoor in 'Deewaar.'

Mumbai: Shashi Kapoor, one of the stalwarts of the Indian cinema industry, passed away on Monday at the age of 79.

Amitabh Bachchan shared a link of his blog on Twitter as he wrote, "T 2731 - To Shashji from your 'babbua' .. !! https://tmblr.co/ZwrX5v2SfFrfd "

 

Big B, in his post, recalled the day when he first saw Shashi Kapoor's picture on a magazine.

"Standing elegantly without a care in the world, I saw him standing by a Mercedes Sports car, a convertible, a smart trimmed beard and moustache, adorning involuntarily, the face of this incredibly handsome man. It was a picture that filled almost an entire page of a magazine. Shashi Kapoor . son of Prithviraj Kapoor, younger brother to Raj Kapoor and Shammi Kapoor, making a debut in a forthcoming film, is what the caption read. And I said to myself, as very uncertain thoughts raced through my mind of wanting to become a film actor, that, with men like him around, I stood no chance at all," wrote the 75-year-old.

Senior Bachchan revealed that Shashi Kapoor had somewhere 'let himself go' after the demise of his wife Jennifer Kendal.

"He had been ailing .. somewhere he had let himself go after the passing away of his dear wife Jennifer .. I had visited him on occasion in Hospital during some of the times he had been hospitalised earlier .. but I never went to see him again .. I would never have .. I never ever wanted to see this beautiful friend and 'samdhi' in the state I saw him in hospital .... and I did not today, when they informed me that he had gone ."

The 'Pink' star ended the blog on a sad note, saying, "He fondly addressed me as 'babbua' .. and with him have gone many incredible unread chapters of his and my life."

Big B and Shashi Kapoor acted in blockbusters including 'Deewaar' (1975), 'Kabhi Kabhie' (1976), 'Trishul' (1978) and 'Namak Halaal' (1982).

