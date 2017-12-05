search on deccanchronicle.com
 LIVE !  :  Cheteshwar Pujara misses outon half century after beign caught by Angelo Mathews at slip off Dhananjaya De Silva bowling. (Photo: BCCI) LIVE| India vs Sri Lanka 3rd Test Day 4: Shikhar Dhawan completes half century
 
Entertainment, Bollywood

Shashi Kapoor no more: Rishi leaves shoot midway, Neetu posts tribute

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Dec 5, 2017, 9:46 am IST
Updated Dec 5, 2017, 1:33 pm IST
The Kapoor family is yet to comment on the death of the veteran actor who passed away in Mumbai on Monday.
Rishi Kapoor's wife, actress Neetu Kapoor posted this picture (right) on Instagram.
 Rishi Kapoor's wife, actress Neetu Kapoor posted this picture (right) on Instagram.

Mumbai: Tributes have been pouring in for veteran actor Shashi Kapoor after his death in Mumbai on Monday.

Except for a confirmation from his nephew Randhir Kapoor to a news agency, the Kapoor family has not reacted to his demise.

 

The only post came from Neetu Kapoor, who shared an endearing picture of a young Shashi, with his father Prithviraj Kapoor, first Kapoor to put the family on the entertainment map globally.

According to a report in entertainment portal Bollywood Life, And Rishi Kapoor left his shoot in Delhi for Leena Yadav’s ‘Rajma Chawal’.

When the actor came to know of the tragic news, he immediately informed the team and made arrangements to reach Mumbai for the funeral.

Ranbir, Kareena, Amitabh Bachchan and other stars were snapped visiting  Kokilaben Hospital as well as Shashi Kapoor's residence late Monday.

His funeral will be held in Mumbai on Tuesday.

Tags: rishi kapoor, shashi kapoor, neetu kapoor
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Related Stories

Shashi Kapoor acted in over 150 films, winning fans with suave good looks
A special chair for Shashi Kapoor at Prithvi Theatre
Shashi Kapoor 1938-2017: Bollywood loses its charm
Shashi Kapoor: Bollywood's first personification of suave superstardom
To Shashiji from your 'babbua': Big B pays tribute to his 'Deewaar' co-star


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Pak: Social activist goes 'missing' following discussion on extermism

Mahmood is associated with Low-Key Lokai that brings people together for dialogues and debates on issues critical for building a peaceful society. (Photo: ANI)
 

Indian Premier League side opposes RR, Chennai Super Kings' player retention plans

One certain franchise is doing all they can to ensure that RR and CSK are not given the right to retain the players they lost during their suspension period. (Photo: BCCI)
 

India chief selector MSK Prasad makes a big statement on out-of-favour Yuvraj Singh

“With Yuvraj Singh, there were also the fitness issues,” said chairman of selectors MSK Prasad after picking Indian squad for three-match Twenty20 series against Sri Lanka. (Photo: AP / PTI)
 

Video: MS Dhoni’s adorable daughter sings popular Malayalam song

MS Dhoni’s adorable daughter shows off her musical talent in Instagram video. (Photo: Instagram / zivasinghdhoni006)
 

Here’s why Bumrah and not Kuldeep was picked in Virat Kohli’s squad vs South Africa

While Jasprit Bumrah received his maiden Test call-up, chinaman Kuldeep Yadav could not make the cut to the Indian squad for South Africa Tests. (Photo: AP / PTI)
 

LIVE| India vs Sri Lanka 3rd Test Day 4: Shikhar Dhawan completes half century

Cheteshwar Pujara misses outon half century after beign caught by Angelo Mathews at slip off Dhananjaya De Silva bowling. (Photo: BCCI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Bollywood

Shashi Kapoor’s last picture with the Kapoor family is all you want to see today

Late Shashi Kapoor with his family.

'Deepika bachao' is led by one who character assassinated me: Kangana wary of support

Deepika Padukone, Kangana Ranaut and Shabana Azmi.

Rani Mukerji: I loved Befikre, but it was hard for Aditya Chopra to see failure

Rani spoke about Befikre's faliure.

To Shashiji from your 'babbua': Big B pays tribute to his 'Deewaar' co-star

Amitabh Bachchan and Shashi Kapoor in 'Deewaar.'

Ileana D'Cruz opens up on sharing screen space with Ajay Devgn for 2nd time in Raid

Ajay Devgn and Ileana D'Cruz in 'Baadshaho.'
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham