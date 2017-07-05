Snapped: Shah Rukh and Salman Khan shoot together for Aanand L Rai’s film

Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan with Aanand L Rai on the sets of the film. (Photo: instagram.com/shahrukkhan_arabicfc)

Mumbai: Who would have that Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan, who were not on talking terms few years back, would become such good friends!

Not just promoting each other’s films and praising each other in their interviews, the two superstars have also taken their personal association to professional ones as well.

We just saw Shah Rukh Khan’s magician act in Salman’s recent film Tubelight’ and the latter is all set to return the favour with a cameo in the former’s upcoming film directed by Aanand L Rai.

SRK had revealed few days ago that he wants to approach Salman for a cameo in the film and it seems their friendship has gone so strong that just few days later they have actually shot for it.

Salman returns cameo favour; to shoot for a song in SRK-Aanand L Rai film

SRK and Salman were snapped along with Aanand L Rai at Mehboob Studios in Mumbai on Tuesday, most likely for the reported cameo in the film.

Salman will reportedly be seen in a song in the film.

The snap immediately went viral on social media, with fan clubs going gaga about it.

SRK plays a dwarf in the film and will share screen space with Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif.