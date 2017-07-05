Entertainment, Bollywood

Snapped: Shah Rukh and Salman Khan shoot together for Aanand L Rai’s film

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jul 5, 2017, 11:12 am IST
Updated Jul 5, 2017, 11:54 am IST
SRK had said he wants to approach Salman for a cameo in a film and the latter seems to have obliged him.
Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan with Aanand L Rai on the sets of the film. (Photo: instagram.com/shahrukkhan_arabicfc)
Mumbai: Who would have that Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan, who were not on talking terms few years back, would become such good friends!

Not just promoting each other’s films and praising each other in their interviews, the two superstars have also taken their personal association to professional ones as well.

We just saw Shah Rukh Khan’s magician act in Salman’s recent film Tubelight’ and the latter is all set to return the favour with a cameo in the former’s upcoming film directed by Aanand L Rai.

SRK had revealed few days ago that he wants to approach Salman for a cameo in the film and it seems their friendship has gone so strong that just few days later they have actually shot for it.

SRK and Salman were snapped along with Aanand L Rai at Mehboob Studios in Mumbai on Tuesday, most likely for the reported cameo in the film.

Salman will reportedly be seen in a song in the film.

The snap immediately went viral on social media, with fan clubs going gaga about it.

SRK plays a dwarf in the film and will share screen space with Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif.

Tags: shah rukh khan, salman khan, aanand l rai, tubelight
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

 




It would be interesting to see these stalwarts- Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan perform together in a song.

Though the film has not received an apt title, reunion of these stars in this film is now definitely cemented through this song.
04 Jul 2017 11:59 AM
Veteran actor Shashi Kapoor and Shah Rukh Khan.

The film is slated for a Christmas 2018 release.
30 Jun 2017 1:42 PM
The stalwarts of Bollywood- Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan.

The actor admitted that he hasn't yet approached his 3 am buddy Salman Khan.
28 Jun 2017 5:26 PM
Aanand L Rai with Shah Rukh Khan.

The shoot was stalled and the team resumed work on Tuesday.
31 May 2017 6:48 PM
Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan.

Both the superstars share an excellent rapport and have always rooted for each other.
29 May 2017 3:07 PM
