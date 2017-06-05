Entertainment, Bollywood

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to star in Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's next film

PTI
Published Jun 5, 2017, 9:00 am IST
Updated Jun 5, 2017, 9:13 am IST
KriArj Entertainment has joined hands with Rakeysh Om Prakash Mehra Pictures for the film starring Aishwarya.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's husband Abhishek Bachchan has worked with Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra in 'Delhi-6.'
Mumbai: Actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is set to star in filmmaker Rakyesh Omprakash Mehra's next movie. KriArj Entertainment has joined hands with Rakeysh Om Prakash Mehra Pictures for their next collaboration.

"Aishwarya is part of Rakyesh Omprakash Mehra's film. It's a drama. It's his kind of cinema," sources close to the project told PTI.

The 43-year-old actress was seen in Omung Kumar's 'Sarbjit' and Karan Johar's 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil' last year.

The makers will soon lock the other cast. The movie will go on floors by the end of this year.

Presently Mehra is working on 'Mere Pyare Prime Minister' which revolves around the friendship of four kids living in the slums.

The film is being shot in slums of Mumbai.

Tags: aishwarya rai bachchan, rakeysh omprakash mehra, sarbjit
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

