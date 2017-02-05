'My look different from Kamal Haasan's Appu Raja': SRK on Aanand L Rai film

Mumbai: Shah Rukh Khan plays a dwarf in director Aanand L Rai's next project and the superstar says he has already started prepping for the role.

This is the first time the 51-year-old actor has collaborated with Rai for a feature film project. Shah Rukh says his look in the movie will be very different from Kamal Haasan's 'Appu Raja'.

"My look is very different from Kamal Haasan's in 'Appu Raja'. We have done the test, we are through with the trailers. We will be releasing it (look) properly.

"It's important that the audience accepts our effort. I think we will be beginning (prep) work in a day or two," Shah Rukh told PTI when asked if his look will be on the lines of Haasan's popular character. SRK said that the team will start filming the project next month.

"I think we will start shooting from March 21 and it will go on for five-six months or maybe take some more time," he said.

As per reports, the film is titled 'Bandhua' but Shah Rukh said the team is yet to zero in on the title.

"We are still working on the title. It's ('Bandhua') the name of some other film. But by March 21 we should start working or maybe 10-15 days here and there as I have to finish."