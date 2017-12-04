search on deccanchronicle.com
Entertainment, Bollywood

Shashi Kapoor: Bollywood's first personification of suave superstardom

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | ASHWIN VINAYAN
Published Dec 4, 2017, 9:50 pm IST
Updated Dec 4, 2017, 9:55 pm IST
The youngest son of Prithviraj Kapoor, who's been keeping unwell for quite a while, passed away on December 04.
Shashi Kapoor.
 Shashi Kapoor.

Mumbai: At a time when Shammi Kapoor came and sensationally took over Bollywood, and his brand of cinema was very much at its peak, Balbir Raj Kapoor had competition right in his family. But for this suave, understated actor with his own charismatic aura, carving a tangible niche for himself wasn’t much of a task.

The women swooned, the critics applauded and the men emulated, as the actor consolidated his position as an actor with much aplomb.

When the actor passed away at 79 in Mumbai on December 04, it’s a tremendous legacy that he’s left behind, with movies, performances and dilaogues to immortalise him until time immemorial.

Coming from the biggest film lineage there is in the country, the man had not just his family but such terrific star powers as Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra to compete against. Even whilst he created a legendary on-screen bonhomie with Amitabh Bachchan, Shashi Kapoor managed to charm his way through his colleague’s throttle to unparalleled superstardom. A feat no mean in itself, if one may add.

The eloquent actor had a simultaneous career in English language films ,which helped establish him as a serious actor worth exploiting. Having dabbled in both arthouse as well as unabashed commercial fares, Shashi had proved himself to be indispensable.

With films like Deewar, Shan, Mr. Romeo, Trishul and Sharmeelee among others, it didn’t take him long to be a household name.

With his demise, Shashi has truly left behind a legacy worth commemoration, one worth celebrating and one that’s inspired many an aspiring generation and shall keep doing so, for a long time to come.

Tags: shashi kapoor, shashi kapoor death
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Related Stories

Veteran Bollywood star Shashi Kapoor passes away at 79


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

25 years of the SMS: Does it have a future?

SMS is in the process of getting engulfed by its much-evolved cousin — instant messengers. (Representaive image)
 

BCCI announce Team India squad for Sri Lanka T20s, South Africa Test tour

Pacer Jasprit Bumrah earned his major Test call-up, while Parthiv Patel was also included as a backup wicketkeeping option for Wriddhiman Saha. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Chinese authorities shut morality lessons that asked women to shut up

The class was launched in the city of Fushun by the Fushun Traditional Cultural Research Association (Photo: AFP)
 

I’m not dead: Tharoor after channel mistakes him for late Shashi Kapoor

Shashi, however, also offered his heartfelt condolences.
 

Here's what women feel about splitting the bill on a date

Men paying the entire bill may be considered chauvinistic at times (Photo: AFP)
 

Kapil Sharma does no-show again at event; Firangi failure leaves him depressed?

Kapil Sharma's 'Firangi' released on Friday.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Bollywood

I’m not dead: Tharoor after channel mistakes him for late Shashi Kapoor

Shashi, however, also offered his heartfelt condolences.

Bollywood mourns industry's handsomest talent, Shashi Kapoor

Shashi Kapoor.

Veteran Bollywood star Shashi Kapoor passes away at 79

Shashi Kapoor.

'Mere Paas Maa Hai': The iconic Deewar dialogue that makes Shashi Kapoor immortal

A still from 'Deewar'.

Varun Dhawan turns photographer for Salman Khan

Varun Dhawan clicking Salman Khan.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham