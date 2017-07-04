Entertainment, Bollywood

Watch: SRK the charmer is back, serenading Anushka in Beech Beech Me

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jul 4, 2017, 11:44 am IST
Updated Jul 4, 2017, 12:43 pm IST
'Jab Harry Met Sejal,' Imtiaz Ali's maiden collaboration with SRK, is slated for an August 04 release.
Screengrabs from the video.
Mumbai: A Shah Rukh Khan film is always a call for celebration, and when the superstar makes a maiden collaboration with acclaimed filmmaker Imtiaz Ali, it's bound to be a double whammy!

While the mini-teasers have been going viral courtesy SRK and Anushka's inimitable chemistry, the songs haven't been any less.

Watch: Anushka feels like Sholay’s Basanti as she has a ball shooting with SRK

The latest, Pritam's infectious 'Beech Beech Me' is a song meant to be a party regular, and rightfully so.

The very groovy track, crooned by the dependable Arijit Singh, Shalmali Kholgade and Shefali Alvares, has all the right things going for it, with a very Daft Punkesque feel to it.

As per deal, SRK pays Rs 5000 to Ranbir for suggesting title Jab Harry Met Sejal

The film, which had long been rumoured to have been titled 'The Ring,' is slated for an August 04 release.

Watch the song here:

