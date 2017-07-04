Watch: SRK the charmer is back, serenading Anushka in Beech Beech Me

Mumbai: A Shah Rukh Khan film is always a call for celebration, and when the superstar makes a maiden collaboration with acclaimed filmmaker Imtiaz Ali, it's bound to be a double whammy!

While the mini-teasers have been going viral courtesy SRK and Anushka's inimitable chemistry, the songs haven't been any less.

The latest, Pritam's infectious 'Beech Beech Me' is a song meant to be a party regular, and rightfully so.

The very groovy track, crooned by the dependable Arijit Singh, Shalmali Kholgade and Shefali Alvares, has all the right things going for it, with a very Daft Punkesque feel to it.

The film, which had long been rumoured to have been titled 'The Ring,' is slated for an August 04 release.

