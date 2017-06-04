 LIVE !  :  Virat Kohli and Yuvraj Singh took the initiative for the India innings. (Photo: AP) LIVE, Ind vs Pak, CT 2017: Rohit, Kohli, Yuvraj power India to 319-3
 
SRK lambasts Dubai show anchor for playing distasteful prank on him

It’s quite evident that the prank left the actor red-faced and didn’t go the way the hosts had planned.
Screengrabs from the video.
Mumbai: Being the brand ambassador of the city of sand dunes, Dubai, Shah Rukh Khan was recently in the city to shoot a sequel to Dubai Tourism's promotional video.

King Khan of Bollywood was invited to a TV show called Ramez Underground in Dubai.

Not even in the wildest of his dreams, the actor must have thought of something as dreadful as what happened to him on this show.

The show is considered to be a prank show. They thought of taking Shah Rukh Khan on a funny ride with this act.

However, things just soon went sour and ugly.

As a part of the prank, Shah Rukh fell into a mud pit along with the female host of the show, and being the gentleman that he is, he made sure that the female host was fine. And suddenly a huge komodo dragon appeared to scare the hell out of the actor.

However, the actor tried his best to stay calm and brave in front of the mammal.

Later it turned out that the komodo dragon was none other than the host of the show, which didn’t go down well with the superstar and he got insanely furious at the show’s host.

The host (who also seems to be a fan of the star) was later seen pleading for forgiveness, but Shah Rukh paid no heeds to his appeal.

Watch the video here:

 

