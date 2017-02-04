Entertainment, Bollywood

Supreme Court stalls release of Akshay Kumar starrer Jolly LLB-2

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Feb 4, 2017, 1:14 am IST
Updated Feb 4, 2017, 1:14 am IST
A Bench of Justices Ranjan Gogoi and Prafulla C. Pant did not accept submissions made by senior counsel Kapil Sibal and Siddharth Luthra.
Akshay Kumar from the set of Jolly LLB 2.
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday refused to allow the release of the movie Jolly LLB-2 at this stage and permitted the three-member panel appointed by the Aurangabad bench of the Bombay High Court to view it on Friday afternoon and ascertain if it showed any scenes of denigrating the judiciary.

A Bench of Justices Ranjan Gogoi and Prafulla C. Pant did not accept the submissions made by senior counsel Kapil Sibal and Siddharth Luthra, who appeared for the producers, that the move must be allowed to be released as it had been cleared by the Censor Board.

When Sibal said, “I myself has seen the trailer on the basis of which the panel was formed and release stayed there is nothing in it.” Justice Gogoi told the counsel, “You put up your defence before the High Court.. say all this there.. if you are unable to convince them then come back.”

