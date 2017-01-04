Chhota Shakeel aide wants specific cuts in a Bollywood movie 'Coffee with D'

The caller also warned the producer against investing money in any other movie on Dawood (“Bhai”).

Mumbai: An alleged aide of Chhota Shakeel, the top lieutenant of fugitive underworld don Dawood Ibrahim, has not only issued threats to the producer of a soon-to-be released Bollywood movie, Coffee with D, but has also suggested specific cuts in the movie and removal of its promos from a US-based video-sharing site.

In a 5.08-minute phone conversation with the producer, transcripts of which are with this newspaper, the caller — who identified himself as a man working for “Chhota Shakeel Bhai” — is heard telling the producer that three “shots” in particular and all “dialogues” related to Dawood that “insult Bhai in the name of comedy” should be cut. The movie portrays the struggles of a Delhi-based reporter who tries to get an interview with Dawood and how he eventually succeeds in his mission.

The caller, who did not divulge his name but said he was calling on Shakeel’s behalf, clarified that this was not an extortion call and said the movie’s makers are free to make money in Dawood’s name, but should desist from humiliating him.

The caller also warned the producer against investing money in any other movie on Dawood (“Bhai”) and also to cut scenes and dialogues that may appear insulting to the don, if he wants to stay alive to make films in the future. Such calls were allegedly made after December 14 when the movie’s trailer was released.

The moviemakers have submitted a complaint to the Delhi Police, the film’s publicist Shailesh Giri confirmed.