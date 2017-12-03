search on deccanchronicle.com
Entertainment, Bollywood

Dil Diya Gallan: Salman's antics of wooing Katrina will melt your heart

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Dec 3, 2017, 1:43 pm IST
Updated Dec 3, 2017, 2:10 pm IST
The latest Tiger Zinda Hai song will teach you a lesson or two on how to propose your soulmate in the most romantic way.
Salman and Katrina in the romantic song from Tiger Zinda Hai.
Mumbai: After 'Swag Se Swagat', Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif show their intense chemistry in love ballad 'Dil Diyan Gallan' from Tiger Zinda Hai.

While unveiling the song on Salman Khan's Bigg Boss show, Katrina Kaif told audience, "This one is very close to my heart. I'm so happy that I'm launching this song here with Salman."

The song shows Khan's solemn efforts to woo his ladylove Katrina, whose character seems to be miffed with him. From making the breakfast, filling the street with lamps and cutely putting a ring on her finger, Salman gives some major boyfriend goals in the song.

Watch Salman-Katrina's beautiful romantic number here:

'Dil Diyan Gallan' has been sung by Atif Aslam, whose voice perfectly sums up all the emotions of a lover madly in love. The music duo Vishal-Shekhar has composed the song while bringing Irshad Kamil soothing lyrics to life.

The song is choreographed by Vaibhavi Merchant, the song highlights the love story of Salman and Katrina’s respective characters in the movie - Tiger and Zoya. It is shot in the beautiful snow clad mountains of Austria.

Helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar and bank rolled by Yash Raj Films; the action thriller is slated to release on December 22.

Tags: tiger zinda hai, salman khan, katrina kaif
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


More From Bollywood

Confirmed! Rajnikanth, Akshay Kumar's 2.0 is set to release in April, 2018.

The film stars Rajnikanth in the lead role and Akshay Kumar as the villain.

Padmavati row: Shahid Kapoor speaks his heart out about Bhansali and the film

Shahid is playing Rajput king Maharawal Ratan Singh in the period film.

Katrina Kaif beats Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra hollow as dancer: Salman Khan

Salman Khan has worked with Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra, but is yet to work with Deepika Padukone in a film.

No troubles in paradise for Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh wiil be next seen in Padmavati.

Karan Johar begins shoot for 'Bombay Talkies 2' with Vicky Kaushal

'Bombay Talkies 2' will have four short films directed by Anurag Kashyap, Dibakar Banerjee, Zoya Akhtar and Karan Johar.
