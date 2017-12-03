Dil Diya Gallan: Salman's antics of wooing Katrina will melt your heart

Salman and Katrina in the romantic song from Tiger Zinda Hai.

Mumbai: After 'Swag Se Swagat', Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif show their intense chemistry in love ballad 'Dil Diyan Gallan' from Tiger Zinda Hai.

While unveiling the song on Salman Khan's Bigg Boss show, Katrina Kaif told audience, "This one is very close to my heart. I'm so happy that I'm launching this song here with Salman."

The song shows Khan's solemn efforts to woo his ladylove Katrina, whose character seems to be miffed with him. From making the breakfast, filling the street with lamps and cutely putting a ring on her finger, Salman gives some major boyfriend goals in the song.

Watch Salman-Katrina's beautiful romantic number here:

'Dil Diyan Gallan' has been sung by Atif Aslam, whose voice perfectly sums up all the emotions of a lover madly in love. The music duo Vishal-Shekhar has composed the song while bringing Irshad Kamil soothing lyrics to life.

The song is choreographed by Vaibhavi Merchant, the song highlights the love story of Salman and Katrina’s respective characters in the movie - Tiger and Zoya. It is shot in the beautiful snow clad mountains of Austria.

Helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar and bank rolled by Yash Raj Films; the action thriller is slated to release on December 22.