I am very excited to work with Harshvardhan: Anil Kapoor on Abhinav Bindra biopic

PTI
Published Jun 3, 2017, 10:04 am IST
Updated Jun 3, 2017, 10:06 am IST
If everything falls in place, he might be seen playing the on-screen father to his son Harshvardhan in the film.
The Abhinav Bindra biopic is likely to be third film of Anil Kapoor's son Harshvardhan.
Mumbai:  If everything falls in place, Anil Kapoor might be seen playing the on-screen father to his son Harshvardhan in the forthcoming biopic on Indian professional shooter Abhinav Bindra.

There were reports that the father-son duo have been signed for the film where the 'Mirzya' actor will play the role of the Olympic-winning shooter.

When asked about it, Anil told reporters, "It's too early to speak about the film. Once everything is finalised, I'll talk about it. But talks are on. If God wishes, we will do a film together and it could be this one. I am very excited to work with him, but it is too early to speak about it."

The 60-year-old actor was speaking at the Dadasaheb Phalke Academy Awards.

The biopic is scheduled to go on floors by October and will reportedly focus on the relationship between Abhinav and his father.

While there is still time for the father-son duo to work together in a film, Anil will be seen sharing screen space with nephew Arjun Kapoor in the upcoming comedy 'Mubarakan'.

"My mother will be the happiest watching 'Mubarakan', she will see her son as well as grandson. It is a special feeling," Anil said.

The film, directed by Aneez Bazmee, is scheduled to release on July 28.

