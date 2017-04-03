I was initially apprehensive about VIP 2, says Kajol

Kajol is known to be very cautious of the projects she takes up. So, when the actress decided to sign up for the Tamil film opposite Dhanush, which is also being released in Telugu, it took the industry by surprise.

But Kajol admits that she was a tad hesitant about doing the film. “I was a little apprehensive. I wasn’t sure if I’d do justice to the film. I think the film’s team has worked around me and ensured that things were working for me per se. I really appreciate that about Soundarya and Dhanush. They made sure that my experience of working in a film down South was great fun,” says Kajol.

Rajinikanth’s daughter Soundarya has directed the film, and buzz is that Kajol will be playing a character with grey shades, but the actress remains tight-lipped about the same. “The film is very different for both — Dhanush and me. They’re both well-defined characters and the script is interesting. I have strict instructions from Soundarya to not reveal anything about the film,” she says.