Priyanka chose acting due to Sridevi, details of their last meeting will creep you

Mumbai: Priyanka Chopra is an inspiration for all aspiring actors, but the actress herself gains her inspiration from the late legendary actress Sridevi.

PeeCee wrote a eulogy for the actress, where she revealed how the actress was one of the main reasons the ‘Quantico’ actress became who she is today.

She wrote in Time magazine, “Sridevi leaves behind a legacy that will live beyond us all, a legacy built on the foundation of pure dedication, talent, hard work and a sprinkle of fairy dust that was showered on her by the Gods!”

“She was my childhood, and one of the big reasons I became an actor. To refer to all of us as mere fans would be a disservice to her. When the news first broke of her passing, I was immobilized. All I could do then was listen to songs from her films, revisit her interviews and watch her iconic scenes over and over again,” added Priyanka.

PeeCee then shared details of her last meeting which can even creep you out. She wrote, “My last memory of her is a red-carpet moment last December. In the frenzy of flashbulbs and whirring cameras, she pulled me into a tight hug and spoke lovingly and excitedly about her two daughters, Jhanvi and Khushi. Her family was her life. She left me feeling warm and fuzzy, and with a promise to meet again.”

But the promise remains unfulfilled, because of Sridevi’s untimely death. However, Priyanka will make sure to look upwards and find her. “But angels don’t pass on. They just shine brighter in another realm—so I will always look out for her in the sky,” were Priyanka’s words while remembering the legend.