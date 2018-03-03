Pak bans Bollywood film Pari over ‘black magic’

Islamabad: Pakistan’s Central Board of Film Censors of Pakistan has decided to ban upcoming Bollywood film Pari from being screened in cinemas across the country.

The decision has been taken because the content of the horror film promotes black magic, some non-Islamic values and anti-Muslim sentiments.

“Pari’s script, dialogues and storyline go against our Islamic values. The concepts within Islam have different ideologies about magic. This film stimulates the viewers in favour of black magic and promotes thoughts that are contradictory to our religion,” said a member of CBFC.

The CBFC official added, “None of the CBFC members are willing to give the film a certificate in any category and therefore, a ban has been implemented.” Speaking about re-screening, the official said, “The distributors have a right of appeal and following said appeal, we will screen the film once again, for review by the full board.”