Padmaavat BO collection: The film becomes eighth highest 2nd Friday of all time

Mumbai: Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali's period drama 'Padmaavat' has emerged victorious as the movie successfully entered the coveted Rs 100 crore club in flat four days. The controversial period film has continued its dream run at the box office by scoring fantastic box office numbers on its second Friday.

According to Box Office India report, the Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh-Shahid Kapoor starrer 'Padmaavat' has recorded the 8th highest second Friday of time at 9.50 crore net.

The controversy ridden film will be now playing across India very soon. So at the end of the day it could be a very happy ending for 'Padmaavat' as it puts up a huge lifetime total.

The film has earned Rs.176.50 crore so far and is expected to surpass the business of 'Bajirao Mastani', (Deepika and Ranveer's 2015 film, also directed by Mr Bhansali) in Week 2.

Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the period film faced wrath from many fringe groups for allegedly distorting the history. Amid controversies, the film released worldwide on January 25.