Entertainment, Bollywood

Aamir Khan calls for strengthening of laws post Bengaluru molestation incident

ANI
Published Jan 3, 2017, 9:20 pm IST
Updated Jan 3, 2017, 9:20 pm IST
"The incident that took place in Bengaluru was very disappointing," the actor said.
Meanwhile, as the nation expresses outrage over the mass molestation incident that took place in India's IT capital Bengaluru.
 Meanwhile, as the nation expresses outrage over the mass molestation incident that took place in India's IT capital Bengaluru.

Mumbai: In the wake of the Bengaluru mass molestation incident, Bollywood actor Aamir Khan on Tuesday called on the law and order mechanism to act swiftly so that fear is created in the minds of the people and they think twice before committing such crimes.

"The incident that took place in Bengaluru was very disappointing. We feel ashamed that such incidents take place in our country. I think it's the responsibility of everyone along with the administration to see that law and order prevails," said Aamir here in Mumbai.

"The law and order mechanism and the judiciary and police should bring the culprit to task at the earliest as it happens in other countries. For example, when such an incident takes place in America, the guilty are not only arrested but they are given punishments as well within two or three months. I think when such a change will take place, things will automatically change," he added.

The 51-year-old actor, who has been very vocal regarding social issues and women safety, asserted that in the present times, people who indulge in eve teasing and such crime, believe that nothing is going to happen because of weak laws regarding the same.

"I think when such examples come to fore that a guilty of such case is given punishments within two-three months, only then the situation will change and people will fear before committing such crimes," he said.

Meanwhile, as the nation expresses outrage over the mass molestation incident that took place in India's IT capital Bengaluru on New Year's eve, some of the politicians triggered controversy with their comments.

"Such incidents do happen on New Year day and on Christmas. We take a lot of precautions," said Karnataka's Home Minister G. Parameshwara.

Samajwadi Party leader Abu Azmi went one step further and said, "In this modern era, more a girl exposes the more, she will be called fashionable. I believe if my daughter or sister is celebrating 31st night after sunset and she doesn't have her father or husband with her and is with other men then she can't be treated with respect."

Azmi further said that the women need to be cautious and should take care of their own security.

"The women from rich family also used to cover themselves before appearing before men, that is our nation's culture. In western culture, the parents don't care about their girl but we do care. We should take precaution about our girls' security so that she doesn't get involved in some wrongdoings. We shouldn't give chance to anyone," Azmi added.

Reacting to Azmi's comments, actor Varun Dhawan tweeted, "Argggh how this angers me. Sir punish the criminals not the victims. Women can wear what they want it's their choice."

"Women should not dress like westerners b'coz men dressed like westerners are molesters, says the man in the shirt. #oxy(deprived)morons," tweeted actor-producer Farhan Akhtar.

Bengaluru was shamed when hooligans virtually took over the most prominent streets in the city where restaurants and hotels had stayed open till past midnight on December 31 and started molesting and groping women.

The distraught women were virtually held captive as the mobs went berserk. It was reported that no one came to their rescue despite the fact that the state government had deployed almost 1,500 policemen in the area apprehending incidents of violence.

However, with cops standing as mute spectators to the sexual abuse, the crowd behaved in an even more boorish manner. Even as women rushed towards cops and tried to seek safety, the hooligans still chased them down and tried to drag them away.

Tags: aamir khan
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Related Stories

Aamir Khan

Aamir Khan's Dangal tax free in Delhi

The Deputy Chief Minister also said that it is an "inspiring movie" to promote sports-spirit.
03 Jan 2017 8:08 PM
Aamir hasn’t spoken to Ram Gopal Verma in over 20 years, not since Rangeela.

Ram Gopal Varma looks to reconcile with Aamir Khan?

The Ramu-Aamir fallout has its roots in the Rangeela scene where Aamir plays an unsophisticated tapori.
31 Dec 2016 2:11 AM
Aamir Khan

'A little fiction is added in biopics': Aamir Khan on real life coach's allegations

In the movie, Geeta’s coach, Pramod Kadam, is shown to be an egotistical, publicity-hungry personality.
29 Dec 2016 5:22 PM

Lifestyle Gallery

Pets are adorable but they are equally hilarious when they manage to get themselves in awkward situations and many such images made it to the internet (Photo: Reddit)

Netizens share images of their dogs landing in hilarious situations
A produce worker was photographed looking at his work after arranging produce on the shelf (Photo: Reddit)

Produce store employee admiring his work gets Photoshop treatment
Each week, patients at the Support Hospital of Brasilia receive visits from a special breed of therapist: dogs trained to help them recover from disease or injury. (Photo: AP)

Dogs provide therapy in a Brazilian hospital
Social media activity went up this year and with it the number of bizarre challenges on the internet also saw a rise with people putting codoms on their heads and having A4 size waist (Photo: Facebook)

Yearender 2016: Weirdest internet challenges of 2016
With the most number of hugs in a minute and the highest dunk of a biscuit in tea by a bungee jumper, 2016 was a year of bizarre and innovative efforts making it into record books (Photo: Facebook/YouTube)

Yearender 2016: Weirdest world records
The year 2016 has been an eventful one. Here are some truly bizarre discoveries and inventions that managed to grab the attention of people across the globe and made the world a more interesting place.

Yearender 2016: Weirdest discoveries and inventions that went viral
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

TN cops suggest DNA test to find out parentage of cow's calf!

Representational Image.
 

Britain's first baby of 2017 is of Indian origin

The baby came into the world at 12.01 am, just a minute into the New Year. (Photo: Representational Image)
 

New 12-sided pound coin most secure in the world

The coin has very small lettering on the lower inside rim on both sides with grooves on alternate sides. It also has a high security hidden feature built into the coin to protect it from counterfeiting in the future.
 

Will drought of international cricket in Pak finally come to an end?

Pakistan's long-standing wait to end their drought of international cricket at home could come to an end. (Photo: AFP)
 

Man using FaceTime kills 5-year-old in crash, family sues Apple

Parents James and Bethany Modisette are suing Apple for damages on the basis that Apple failed to implement a safe design for FaceTime that can prevent driver from using the app while travelling, court document show.
 

Varun, Farhan, Taapsee slam Abu Azmi's misogynistic comments

All of them urged that the criminals should be punished and not the victims.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Bollywood

Amitabh Bachchan floored by daughter Shweta's New Year surprise

Amitabh Bachchan shared the picture on his Twitter account.

Salim Khan urges PM Modi to address Bengaluru molestation case

Salim Khan

Arjun Rampal injures himself, resting with a bandaged eye

The actor was last seen in Sujoy Ghosh's 'Kahaani 2'.

Aamir Khan's Dangal tax free in Delhi

Aamir Khan

Disha Patani’s overfriendly behaviour irked Jackie Chan on Kung Fu Yoga sets?

Disha and Jackie Chan in a still from 'Kung Fu Yoga'.
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham