There is a fear in the atmosphere, says Anurag Kashyap on Padmavati row

PTI
Published Dec 2, 2017, 2:03 pm IST
Updated Dec 2, 2017, 3:42 pm IST
Kashyap opened up about the "atmosphere of fear" and why he would not judge people for not backing Bhansali openly.
The Padmavati makers had to defer the December 1 release and are still awaiting the clearance from the censor board.
Mumbai: Addressing the controversy surrounding ‘Padmavati’, filmmakers Anurag Kashyap and Aanand L Rai today said that many in the fraternity are scared to come out in the open to support director Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

Bhansali has been at the receiving end of fringe Rajput groups and politicians, who have accused him of distorting historical facts, a claim repeatedly denied by the director.

In an interview with PTI, both Kashyap and Rai opened up about the "atmosphere of fear" and why they would not judge people for not backing Bhansali openly.

Kashyap said he would not reveal whether he had spoken to Bhansali or not as he did not want to put the filmmaker "in the dock".

The 'Gangs of Wasseypur' director said, "Right now the question is, in an atmosphere like this, can I question someone who is afraid? No I can't. I have to make my choice whether I choose to be afraid or fearless. I will stand up for that choice. But I will not resent someone who is afraid. I will also not look down upon someone who is afraid."

He further stated, "If someone is afraid... I understand why he or she is afraid. I will not judge the person and I will also not question the person. If I have to fight, I will fight my own battle. If someone stands by me, good."

When Kashyap was asked if he has spoken to Bhansali, the director said, "It is not up to me to say whether I have spoken or not. I am not in the dock, he (Bhansali) is in the dock. I don't want to say anything that will further put him down in the situation. I want to be there for him, I am there for him. I don't want to worsen his situation."

Mukkabaaz is Anurag Kashyap directed Indian sports drama. The joint production between Anand L. Rai and Phantom Films, is slated to release sometime next year.

