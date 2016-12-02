Entertainment, Bollywood

Confirmed! Salman bhai sips koffee with his brothers Arbaaz and Sohail!

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Dec 2, 2016, 9:38 am IST
Updated Dec 2, 2016, 10:57 am IST
Curiosity of grapevine put to rest with Salman Khan’s much anticipated appearance on ‘Koffee With Karan’.
Salman with his brothers Arbaaz and Sohail and the host of the show Karan Johar. Salman Khan's episode was one of the best from last season, admitted Karan Johar (Pic courtesy: Instagram/ arbaazkhanofficial).
 Salman with his brothers Arbaaz and Sohail and the host of the show Karan Johar. Salman Khan's episode was one of the best from last season, admitted Karan Johar (Pic courtesy: Instagram/ arbaazkhanofficial).

Mumbai: In the past few weeks, we were flooded with multiple theories revolving Sallu bhai’s appearance on ‘Koffee With Karan’. While a small section of the gossip mill claimed Salman will share Karan Johar’s  famous couch with former lover Katrina Kaif, others were almost certain that bhai will make a solo entry this time.

But, turns out, the superstar decides to come on the show with people who mean the world to him– his brothers Arbaaz and Sohail Khan.

As it is, the three brothers are extremely close and it will be fun to watch them answer the rapid fire questions which, we believe, will be focusing on the secret details of their superstar brother’s life.

Last season, Salman appeared alone on the show but that did not bring down the energy in any way! From admitting to harbouring affection for now married former girlfriend Aishwarya Rai to wishing the best for Ranbir Kapoor (who was then dating his ex Katrina Kaif), Sallu did not hold back from making startling revelations about his private life.

This morning both Salman and Arbaaz, and Karan took to social media to share this great piece of information. Fans of the Khan family will be thrilled to learn about this latest development.

Can’t wait for the episode to air on TV!

Tags: salman khan, arbaaz khan, sohail khan, koffee with karan season 5, karan johar
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Related Stories

Arjun Kapoor and Varun Dhawan in Koffee with Karan

Koffee with Karan’s ‘gay’ act doesn’t offend Bollywood

Recently, in the episode starring Arjun Kapoor and Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar made the young actors perform a skit.
30 Nov 2016 12:22 AM
Karan Johar posted this picture on Twitter.

Karan Johar kicks off Koffee with Karan new season, promises things hotting up

There are reports that Shah Rukh Khan and Alia Bhatt will be the first guests on the new season of the show.
01 Oct 2016 9:32 AM
Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna. (Pic courtesy: Twitter/@mrsfunnybones)

‘Koffee With Karan’ to host power couple Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna?

Fans of this power couple are sure to go insane with excitement when the episode is finally aired.
12 Oct 2016 6:45 PM
Aditya Roy Kapur and Parineeti Chopra will come together, while Varun Dhawan will be joined by Arjun Kapoor.

Exclusive: Parineeti-Aditya and Varun-Arjun to sip Koffee with Karan

Karan Johar will be seen sipping koffee with some interesting guests in the new season of 'Koffee With Karan'.
04 Nov 2016 4:33 PM
(Screengrabs from the video)

SRK imitates Alia, declares Indian Prez is Narendra Modi on Koffee with Karan

The actor was his absolute witty best as he trolled Alia through the episode, incessantly.
08 Nov 2016 9:11 PM
While Ranbir is basking in the tremendous success of Karan’s ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil,’ Ranveer is readying himself for the release of Aditya Chopra’s ‘Befikre’.

Ranbir and Ranveer to appear together on Koffee With Karan?

With Karan as the host, one can expect multiple explosions on this one.
10 Nov 2016 9:37 PM
Ranbir just had a huge hit in Karan Johar's ' Ae Dil Hai Mushkil,' while Ranveer is gearing up for the release of Aditya Chopra's 'Befikre'. (Photo: Twitter)

Ranbir-Ranveer shoot for probably the craziest Koffee with Karan episode yet!

The two, who're direct rivals at the moment, are great friends in real life.
15 Nov 2016 8:04 PM
Katrina Kaif

Katrina awaits company on Koffee with Karan couch

Karan Johar is in talks with Salman Khan and Sidharth Malhotra to accompany the actress on his popular chat show.
16 Nov 2016 12:28 AM
Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif picks Salman Khan over Aditya to sip Koffee with Karan!

The actress finally seems done with love and heartbreak.
22 Nov 2016 12:49 AM
Karan Johar recently announced that a new season of the show 'Koffee with Karan' is in the pipeline.

Shah Rukh Khan to open Karan Johar’s Koffee with Karan Season 5

Last season, it was speculated that SRK would be the guest for the show’s grand finale, however, he was conspicuous by his absence.
13 Mar 2016 4:19 PM

World Gallery

Hundreds of Cuban exiles in Miami rallied on Wednesday for freedom and democracy on the communist island following the death of revolutionary leader Fidel Castro.

Miami exiles rally for Cuba freedom after Castro's death
Havana plunged into mourning Saturday and celebrations erupted in Miami at the death of Cuban revolutionary leader Fidel Castro, whose iron-fisted rule defied the United States for a half century. (Photos: AP)

Miami's joyous Cubans hope for change with Fidel Castro's death
Former President Fidel Castro, who led a rebel army to improbable victory in Cuba, embraced Soviet-style communism and defied the power of 10 US presidents during his half century rule, has died at age 90.

Cuban revolutionary leader Fidel Castro dies at 90
A suicide truck bomb killed about 100 people, most of them Iranian Shi'ite pilgrims, at a petrol station in the city of Hilla 100 km (62 miles) south of Baghdad on Thursday.

ISIS truck bomb in Iraq sows carnage among Shiite pilgrims
Tokyo residents woke up Thursday to the first November snowfall in more than 50 years. And the Japan Meteorological Agency said it was the first time fallen snow on the ground was observed in November since such records started to be taken in 1875.

Tokyo gets snowfall in November for first time in 54 years
Iraqi fighters battling to oust the Islamic State group from Mosul recaptured the Catholic Mar Behnam monastery on Sunday, allowing its priests to return. (Photo: AFP)

Prayers return to Iraqi monastery ravaged by ISIS
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Ranveer to take a break from Deepika?

Ranveer Singh and Deepika padukone came out of Mukesh Ambani's party hand-in-hand, rubbishing rumours of break-up (Pic courtesy: Viral Bhayani).
 

Confirmed! Salman bhai sips koffee with his brothers Arbaaz and Sohail!

Salman with his brothers Arbaaz and Sohail and the host of the show Karan Johar. Salman Khan's episode was one of the best from last season, admitted Karan Johar (Pic courtesy: Instagram/ arbaazkhanofficial).
 

Plastic and safe: Here are the options for cashless transactions

benefits of card with limit: Get all benefits that a debit card offers
 

Salman and Vivek ran into each other and it wasn’t pretty at all!

Vivek Oberoi and Salman Khan.
 

Has Ranveer Singh opted out of Zoya's Gully Boy making way for Varun Dhawan?

Ranveer is currently working on Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Padmavati,' while Varun's busy with 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania' and 'Judwaa 2'.
 

Cash strapped tourists and labourers served free meals at Gururdwara langars

Labourers left jobless get the same warm reception each day (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Bollywood

Ranveer to take a break from Deepika?

Ranveer Singh and Deepika padukone came out of Mukesh Ambani's party hand-in-hand, rubbishing rumours of break-up (Pic courtesy: Viral Bhayani).

Salman Khan to cast Sridevi?

Salman Khan

Salman and Vivek ran into each other and it wasn’t pretty at all!

Vivek Oberoi and Salman Khan.

Thanks to biopic preparation, Ranbir Kapoor knows too much

Ranbir Kapoor

Tapsee Pannu may be cast opposite Suniel Shetty's son Ahaan

Tapsee Pannu
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham