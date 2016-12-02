Confirmed! Salman bhai sips koffee with his brothers Arbaaz and Sohail!

Salman with his brothers Arbaaz and Sohail and the host of the show Karan Johar. Salman Khan's episode was one of the best from last season, admitted Karan Johar (Pic courtesy: Instagram/ arbaazkhanofficial).

Mumbai: In the past few weeks, we were flooded with multiple theories revolving Sallu bhai’s appearance on ‘Koffee With Karan’. While a small section of the gossip mill claimed Salman will share Karan Johar’s famous couch with former lover Katrina Kaif, others were almost certain that bhai will make a solo entry this time.

But, turns out, the superstar decides to come on the show with people who mean the world to him– his brothers Arbaaz and Sohail Khan.

As it is, the three brothers are extremely close and it will be fun to watch them answer the rapid fire questions which, we believe, will be focusing on the secret details of their superstar brother’s life.

Last season, Salman appeared alone on the show but that did not bring down the energy in any way! From admitting to harbouring affection for now married former girlfriend Aishwarya Rai to wishing the best for Ranbir Kapoor (who was then dating his ex Katrina Kaif), Sallu did not hold back from making startling revelations about his private life.

This morning both Salman and Arbaaz, and Karan took to social media to share this great piece of information. Fans of the Khan family will be thrilled to learn about this latest development.

Can’t wait for the episode to air on TV!