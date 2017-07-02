'Aiming for nothing less than Gold': Akshay shares first look of Olympics film

The picture that Akshay Kumar shared on Twitter.

New Delhi: Khiladi Kumar now has his eyes on 'Gold'!

Akshay, who has taken off to London for his upcoming film, took to Twitter to share a monochrome first look from the flick.

He wrote alongside, "Set out on a brand new journey, aiming for nothing less than #GOLD! Day 1 of Gold, need your love and best wishes as always :)"

The first look features a suave Akshay Kumar donning a mustache carrying a sling bag. The actor is seen wearing a chequered waistcoat.

'Gold' marks the first association between the 'Rustom' star and Excel Entertainment led by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar.

The film is to be directed by Reema Kagti and marks the Bollywood debut of actress Mouni Roy opposite Akshay Kumar.

'Gold' is about India's first Olympic medal win as a free nation in the year 1948 at Games of the XIV Olympiad, London.

Staying true to the genre of the film, the newly announced film is to release on Independence Day, 2018.