Entertainment, Bollywood

'Aiming for nothing less than Gold': Akshay shares first look of Olympics film

ANI
Published Jul 2, 2017, 9:37 am IST
Updated Jul 2, 2017, 9:56 am IST
The actor, who has taken off to London for the shoot, took to Twitter to share a monochrome first look.
The picture that Akshay Kumar shared on Twitter.
 The picture that Akshay Kumar shared on Twitter.

New Delhi: Khiladi Kumar now has his eyes on 'Gold'!

Akshay, who has taken off to London for his upcoming film, took to Twitter to share a monochrome first look from the flick.

He wrote alongside, "Set out on a brand new journey, aiming for nothing less than #GOLD! Day 1 of Gold, need your love and best wishes as always :)"

The first look features a suave Akshay Kumar donning a mustache carrying a sling bag. The actor is seen wearing a chequered waistcoat.

'Gold' marks the first association between the 'Rustom' star and Excel Entertainment led by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar.

The film is to be directed by Reema Kagti and marks the Bollywood debut of actress Mouni Roy opposite Akshay Kumar.

'Gold' is about India's first Olympic medal win as a free nation in the year 1948 at Games of the XIV Olympiad, London.

Staying true to the genre of the film, the newly announced film is to release on Independence Day, 2018.

Tags: akshay kumar, reema kagti, gold
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

 




Related Stories

Akshay Kumar and the poster of the film 'Gold'. the film is produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani's production Excel Entertainment.

Akshay Kumar to begin shooting for Reema kagti’s Gold in July

A big portion of the film will be shot in Bradford, London.
29 Jun 2017 5:17 PM
Akshay Kumar

Exclusive: Akshay Kumar to shoot for his film Gold in Bradford!

The much-loved television actress  Mouni Roy will play Akshay Kumar’s leading lady.
24 Jun 2017 1:44 AM
Akshay Kumar and Mouni Roy.

Confirmed! Television actress Mouni Roy to debut in Akshay Kumar’s Gold

There was news of Salman Khan launching the actress in one of his projects.
23 Jun 2017 9:31 AM
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

India-Pakistan ICC Champions Trophy final was ‘fixed’: Ramdas Athawale

"How could the cricketers, who played so well in the entire tournament, did not perform in the final match (in London on June 18)?" the RPI(A) leader Ramdas Athawale asked. (Photo: AP / PTI)
 

Fidget-spinners on fire, quite literally

Fidget spinners have become the must-have toy for youngsters, with retailers quickly selling out. (Image: Amazon)
 

Apple slashes iPhone prices by 7.5 per cent in India

The Apple devices manufactured in India have experienced reduction in prices as well. (Representational image)
 

Smartphones can reduce brain power: study

The findings suggest that the mere presence of one's smartphone reduces available cognitive capacity and impairs cognitive functioning, even though people feel they are giving their full attention and focus to the task at hand. (Representational image)
 

Samsung to launch refurbished Note 7 smartphones from July 7

The firm said earlier this year it planned to sell refurbished Note 7s after investigations by Samsung and independent firms concluded the batteries were solely responsible for the fires. (Image: Samsung Galaxy Note 7)
 

Researchers develop the sharpest laser in the world

One of the two silicon resonators (photo: PTB)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Bollywood

The reason behind Shah Rukh not invited by The Academy revealed!

Shah Rukh Khan

Throwback: Deepika had the hots for this Hollywood sensation when she was just 12!

Deepika Padukone

Never moved ahead in my career as an actor: Rakesh Roshan

Rakesh Roshan

Madhavan pulls off a Milind Soman, breaks the internet with salt-n-pepper selfie

Madhavan.

Chat show preparations: Priyanka Chopra likes to keep it real, does no homework

Priyanka Chopra on 'Late Night with Jimmy Fallon'.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham