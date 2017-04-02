Akshay Kumar begins promoting Toilet-Ek Prem Katha, digs a toilet!

Mumbai: Akshya Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar-starrer ‘Toilet- Ek Prem Katha’ is an unusual love story that revolves around a toilet and so are its promotional activities. Based on Indian government’s ‘Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan’ campaign, the lead actor of the film has kick-started the promotions of the movie by digging a toilet in Khargone district of Madhya Pradesh.

Recently, Akshay Kumar posted a picture on Twitter of him landing a helping hand in digging a toilet in the presence of BJP leader Narendra Singh Tomar. The initiative has helped both the government’s cleanliness drive and also promoted Akki’s upcoming film.

Directed by Shree Narayan Singh, the film releases on June 2.