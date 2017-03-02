Entertainment, Bollywood

Extortionist threatens to kill Alia, arrested after Mahesh Bhatt files complaint

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Mar 2, 2017, 10:46 am IST
Updated Mar 2, 2017, 6:00 pm IST
The filmmaker later took to Twitter to say that the case was resolved jointly by the Maharashtra and UP Police.
Apart from Alia, Mahesh Bhatt has two more daughters Shaheen and Pooja.
 Apart from Alia, Mahesh Bhatt has two more daughters Shaheen and Pooja.

Mumbai: Mahesh Bhatt filed a police complaint on Wednesday after he received an extortion call from a man, who demanded Rs 50 lakhs from Bhatt and threatened to kill his daughter Alia and wife Soni Razdan, if he failed to meet the demand.

Fearing for the safety of his family, Bhatt filled a complaint at the Juhu Police Station on Wednesday under section 387 (causing a person to fear death or grievous hurt, in order to commit extortion).

Deputy Commissioner of Police Ashok Dudhe said, "Offence under the section for extortion is registered at Juhu police station. The anti-extortion cell is investigating the offence. As of now no arrest has been made in connection with the offence, but investigation is going on progressively."

The filmmaker later took to Twitter on Thursday, confirming that there was indeed an ‘extortion call’ and ‘threat’ to his family, but it was resolved jointly by the Maharashtra Police and Uttar Pradesh Police. He thanked the police teams with ‘Gratitude.’

Mahesh Bhatt files police complaint after extortionist threatens to kill Alia Bhatt

The call was first made on February 26 and the caller provided details of his bank account to transfer the money. The caller, named Sandeep Sahu and aged 24, was reportedly traced to Uttar Pradesh and has been detained.

