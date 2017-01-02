Entertainment, Bollywood

Istanbul attack: Bollywood mourns death of producer Abis Rizvi

Abis was one of the two Indians who passed away in the attacks in which at least 39 were killed.
Abis Rizvi was the CEO of Rizvi Builders. (Photo: Facebook)
Abis Rizvi, a Mumbai-based builder and film producer was among those killed in the Istanbul terror attacks. At least 39 were killed and 40 others were injured during an armed attack at a nightclub in Istanbul early Sunday.

Abis was one of the two Indians who passed away in the attacks, informed External Affairs minister Sushma Swaraj on Twitter.

Abis is the son of former Rajya Sabha MP Akthar Hassan Rizvi. Swaraj had also stated that his parents want to visit Istanbul and the formalities for the visa was being arranged.

Abis has produced films such as ‘Roar: The Tiger of Sundarbans’ . His brother Anjum Rizvi is also a film producer who had produced the critically acclaimed ‘A Wednesday’ among others.

Numerous celebrities like Arshad Warsi, Raveena Tandon among others took to Twitter to convey their condolences to Abis’ family.

