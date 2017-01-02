Fawad Khan refused to kiss Alia Bhatt

There was a kiss in the film with Fawad. When we did the scene, it was decided that we would cheat-kiss. Still, every time I would go near his face, he would flinch: Alia Bhatt

Word has it that in the Shakun Batra hit from 2016, Kapoor & Sons, Fawad Khan refused to go ahead with a lip lock scene with Alia Bhatt, despite the smooch being a part of the script.

Alia confirms the incident. “There was a kiss in the film with Fawad. When we did the scene, it was decided that we would cheat-kiss. Still, every time I would go near his face, he would flinch. I had to keep reassuring him I wouldn’t compromise his chastity,” she says, explaining his aversion to the kiss due to the cultural backdrop that he has.

Earlier, Fawad had similarly refused to kiss Sonam Kapoor in Khubsoorat. Back then, Fawad had justified his coyness by saying, “I didn’t want to hurt the sentiments of my core audience; I think I need to respect their feelings. A lot of my audience would be quite offended if I suddenly started losing my inhibitions.”

When asked if he’d kiss in the future, he’d replied, “You never know. I never say never. I’d rather walk the unpredictable path. Besides, I’d never like to throw in something titillating, just to spike and spice up a film. I kind of like the idea of virgin romance to just show the couple’s feelings through words and gestures, and then leave the rest to the audiences’ imagination.”