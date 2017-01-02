Entertainment, Bollywood

Fawad Khan refused to kiss Alia Bhatt

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SUBHASH K JHA
Published Jan 2, 2017, 12:21 am IST
Updated Jan 2, 2017, 4:29 am IST
Earlier, Fawad had similarly refused to kiss Sonam Kapoor in Khubsoorat.
There was a kiss in the film with Fawad. When we did the scene, it was decided that we would cheat-kiss. Still, every time I would go near his face, he would flinch: Alia Bhatt
 There was a kiss in the film with Fawad. When we did the scene, it was decided that we would cheat-kiss. Still, every time I would go near his face, he would flinch: Alia Bhatt

Word has it that in the Shakun Batra hit from 2016, Kapoor & Sons, Fawad Khan refused to go ahead with a lip lock scene with Alia Bhatt, despite the smooch being a part of the script.

Alia confirms the incident. “There was a kiss in the film with Fawad. When we did the scene, it was decided that we would cheat-kiss. Still, every time I would go near his face, he would flinch. I had to keep reassuring him I wouldn’t compromise his chastity,” she says, explaining his aversion to the kiss due to the cultural backdrop that he has. 

Earlier, Fawad had similarly refused to kiss Sonam Kapoor in Khubsoorat. Back then, Fawad had justified his coyness by saying, “I didn’t want to hurt the sentiments of my core audience; I think I need to respect their feelings. A lot of my audience would be quite offended if I suddenly started losing my inhibitions.”

When asked if he’d kiss in the future, he’d replied, “You never know. I never say never. I’d rather walk the unpredictable path. Besides, I’d never like to throw in something titillating, just to spike and spice up a film. I kind of like the idea of virgin romance to just show the couple’s feelings through words and gestures, and then leave the rest to the audiences’ imagination.”

Tags: fawad khan, aalia bhatt

World Gallery

Yearender 2016: Barack Obama, the end of an era!

Yearender 2016: Barack Obama, the end of an era!
From Syrian civil war to US elections, a glimpse into the year that was!

Yearender 2016: The world this year
A typhoon has lashed the northern Philippines, killing at least six people and forcing more than 380,000 in several provinces to abandon Christmas celebrations at home and move to safer ground.

Typhoon Nock-Ten ravages Philippines
The incidents of Islamophobia -- which include attacks on Muslims, intimidation, hate crime incidents as well as vandalism of mosques and Muslim businesses-- have only increased in number and frequency in the year 2016.

Yearender 2016: The rise of Islamophobia
Multiple ground assaults and a deluge of air strikes shrank the Islamic State group's ‘caliphate’ to a rump and decimated its fighters in 2016 but the organisation still remains a potential threat.

Yearender 2016: The year ISIS 'caliphate' buckled
Syrian army took complete control of Aleppo after the last rebel fighters were evacuated from the city, handing President Bashar al-Assad his biggest victory of the war. Syrians celebrate in the northern Syrian city of Aleppo, after the army said it has retaken full control of the country's second city.

Aleppo battle ends after four years of seige
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Usain Bolt calls-in MUTV after Manchester United victory

Usain Bolt believes that the Red Devils were starting to look like their old selves. (Photo: AFP)
 

Indian sportspersons wish fans a Happy New Year

Both PV Sindhu and Sakshi Malik came into the limelight by virtue of being the only two Indians to win medals at the Rio Olympics. (Photo: PTI)
 

Far away from Bollywood, Katrina follows her heart over diet charts!

Katrina with her sister (Courtesy: Facebook/ KatrinaKaif).
 

Alabama man catches his wife in bed with her lover, attacks him

The helpless victim, however, tries to defend himself. (Photo: YouTube Screengrab)
 

Kareena rings in the New Year with cousin Ranbir, Karisma and Saif

It is also being reported that Kareena and Taimur will accompany him for the shooting schedule of his film 'Chef,' in Europe.
 

BJP, Shiv Sena fight over Salman Khan now

Shelar brings up blackbuck incident, Shiv Sena followers involve Modi.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Bollywood

John Abraham gifts himself a car

Known for his penchant for bikes, this time actor John Abraham has treated himself to a supercar.

A film on Indrani Mukerjea’s life

Director Manish Gupta.

Kapoors ring in the New Year

Ranbir, Kareena, and Karisma Kapoor seemed to be having quite a ball posing for pictures and reliving old memories.

All’s well that ends well

Bollywood couples like Hrithik and Sussanne, Arbaaz and Malaika, may have separated, but their relationship hasn’t ended on a sour note.

Baahubali 2 to have wider Hindi release

While earlier the Hindi version of Baahubali was not expected to do even half as well as it actually did, the sequel comes with a lot of expectations in all three languages, including Hindi.
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham