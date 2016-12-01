Ranbir-Katrina asked to keep differences aside to promote Jagga Jasoos?

Mumbai: The news of Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif breaking up had created headlines earlier this year and the exact equation between the two is not clear today with reports of the two patching up recently surfacing again.

Pictures of them shooting together after the breakup for Anurag Basu’s ‘Jagga Jasoos’ had made its way on social media and the professionalism of the two actors was appreciated then.

Ranbir has moved on to the shoot of Rajkumar Hirani’s Sanjay Dutt biopic and Ayan Mukerji’s ‘Dragon’, but he would soon start promoting ‘Jagga Jasoos’ when it gears up for release on April 17 next year and he might have to make joint appearances with Katrina for the same.

According to reports, the former couple has been issued a diktat by the makers, led by director Anurag Basu, co-producer Siddharth Roy Kapur and the marketing teams to keep their differences aside and promote the film together. No just that, they want them to look extremely amicable with each other , with no discomfort visible at all between the two.

It would now be interesting to see if the actors actually pay heed to the diktats.