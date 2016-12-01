Entertainment, Bollywood

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to sign up for reality TV show?

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SAMEENA RAZZAQ
Published Dec 1, 2016, 2:45 am IST
Updated Dec 1, 2016, 8:58 am IST
The makers are leaving no stone unturned to convince the actress to sign up for the show.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
 Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Dil Hai Hindustani, the upcoming reality show already boasts of big names like Karan Johar, Shekhar Ravjiani, Badshah and Shalmali Kholgade. We now hear that the makers are keen on getting Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on board to add that extra glamour on the show. With her recent stellar performance in KJo’s movie Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, the other jury-members too are looking forward to having the actress in their midst.

“The makers are leaving no stone unturned to convince the actress to sign up for the show. She is still mulling over the project. The makers have also requested Karan to put in a word. Chances are she might agree to come on board. If that happens the actress will be joining four celebrity judges in the panel. Her presence will add a distinctive vibe to the show,” reveals a source close to the development. Till then, watch this space for more.

Tags: aishwarya rai bachchan

