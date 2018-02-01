search on deccanchronicle.com
Shah Rukh has an interesting take on Aamir’s Secret Superstar success in China

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Feb 1, 2018, 1:25 pm IST
Updated Feb 1, 2018, 3:18 pm IST
Mumbai: Bollywood perfectionist Aamir Khan has done it again. The actor is currently riding high on the super success of his production venture ‘Secret Superstar’ in Chinese market. Many would be aware that the film had recently hit the screens in China and according to the reports it is all set to cross the Rs 500 crore mark soon in just over a week of its release. Starring 'Dangal' fame Zaira Wasim in the lead role, the film also stars Aamir Khan in the supporting role.

Seems like, Aamir, who is thrilled with his recent success, is sharing this news with his close colleagues and friends from the industry.

 

Recently, Shah Rukh Khan revealed that Aamir Khan had called him to speak about the unexpected business his film has done in China. The 'Raees' star said, “Two days ago Aamir called me and he said ‘Secret Superstar’ has done business there beyond even comprehension in China, you know which is a great sign that you know he’s taken last year (as well) with ‘Dangal’. And if you are able to do that you know, to get business in China is a big thing.” The superstar spoke about this with a news channel at Davos during the Economic Forum event.

Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis was also present at this event.

While talking about the success of Aamir’s ‘Secret Superstar’, SRK looked happy and proud, which highlights the great bonding between two Bollywood actors.

On the work front, Shah Rukh is busy shooting for Aanand L. Rai's 'Zero', co-starring Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif. The film is slated to release on December 21. On the other hand, Aamir is working on YRF's 'Thugs of Hindostan', co-starring Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and 'Dangal' fame Fatima Sana Shaikh.

