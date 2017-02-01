Entertainment, Bollywood

'Peace and love': SRK and AbRam visit Golden Temple after Raees success

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Feb 1, 2017, 9:22 am IST
Updated Feb 1, 2017, 10:13 am IST
The superstar took to Twitter to share pictures from Sri Darbar Sahib where he is seen praying along with AbRam.
One of the pictures Shah Rukh shared on Twitter.
 One of the pictures Shah Rukh shared on Twitter.

Mumbai: Our stars from the film industry often visit holy places before the release of their films to seek blessings from the Almighty and sometimes also to also convey gratitude after their films do well at the box office.

We had earlier reported that Shah Rukh Khan was to set off to Amritsar to celebrate the success of his recent film 'Raees' and the superstar visited the Golden Temple in the city on Tuesday. He was accompanied by his son AbRam and Ritesh Sidhwani, one of the producers of the film.

Shah Rukh took to Twitter to share pictures from Sri Darbar Sahib where he and Abram looked adorable as they prayed with folded hands.

The superstar also said that it was the first time he had visited the city after his film ‘Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi’ opposite Anushka Sharma, which had released way back in 2008.

'Peace and love': Shah Rukh and AbRam visit Golden Temple after Raees success

'Peace and love': Shah Rukh and AbRam visit Golden Temple after Raees success

'Peace and love': Shah Rukh and AbRam visit Golden Temple after Raees success

'Peace and love': Shah Rukh and AbRam visit Golden Temple after Raees success

'Peace and love': Shah Rukh and AbRam visit Golden Temple after Raees success

The superstar, along with the team, director Rahul Dholakia, co-actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Sunny Leone had also held a ‘Raees’-themed bash on Monday.

Despite mixed reviews and competition from Hrithik Roshan’s ‘Kaabil’, ‘Raees’ which released on January 25, has done good business at the box office.

Tags: shah rukh khan, abram, golden temple, raees
Location: India, Punjab, Amritsar

Related Stories

Shah Rukh was seen alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Mahira Khan in the film.

I am not interested in joining politics, reveals Shah Rukh Khan

The actor had been shown contesting the elections in his recently released hit, 'Raees'.
31 Jan 2017 8:54 PM
Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan is unfazed by Rakesh Roshan’s allegations, wishes the Roshans well!

Rakesh Roshan had accused SRK and makers of ‘Raees’ of influencing distributors for unfair division of screens.
31 Jan 2017 2:14 PM
Raees poster.

Exclusive: Shah Rukh Khan to head to Amritsar to celebrate Raees success

Raees is the first biggest hit of 2017.
31 Jan 2017 12:21 AM
Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan.

Exclusive: Shah Rukh Khan to play a magician in Tubelight

Kabir Khan has finally managed to bring SRK and Salman together on screen after 15 years.
31 Jan 2017 12:21 AM
SRK and Ranbir are most likely to be seen in Karan's next.

Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor and a mystery lady in Karan Johar's next?

Karan will be reportedly directing another star-studded love triangle film starring Shah Rukh Khan and Ranbir Kapoor.
30 Jan 2017 6:09 PM

World Gallery

Six people died and eight were injured after gunmen opened fire at a Quebec City mosque, a shooting that Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau condemned as a 'terrorist attack'.

Gunmen open fire at civilians attending evening prayers in Canadian mosque
Massive protests broke out across the United States on Saturday, after President Trump barred immigrants from Iraq, Syria, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia and Yemen, with an executive order. In image, Seattle City Councilwoman and socialist activist Kshama Sawant speaks to the more than 1,000 people gathered at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, to protest the executive order.

Massive protests across US against Trump's immigration ban
They came by the busload, from cities in places like Iowa, Louisiana and North Dakota. Some felt inspired to march for the first time, while others were veterans of the annual event.

In pics: The 44th-annual 'March for Life' in Washington DC
Trump had signed an executive order telling officials to begin to 'plan, design and construct a physical wall' along the 2,000-mile (3,200-kilometer) US-Mexico border, making good on a central campaign pledge. A border patrol vehicle sits along the US-Mexico border wall in San Ysidro, California. (Photo: AFP)

What US-Mexico border looks like before Donald Trump's wall
Ethnic Chinese Thais offer flowers before prayers at the Leng Nuei Yee Chinese temple in Bangkok, Thailand. Chinese New Year falls on January 28, this year, marking the beginning of the Year of Rooster according to the Chinese lunar calendar.

New Year: Chinese prepare for the year of Fire Rooster
Donald Trump was sworn-in as the 45th president of the United States, putting Republicans in control of the White House for the first time in eight years. President Donald Trump acknowledges the crowd with Melania Trump, Vice President Mike Pence and his wife Karen, left, and their families at the Freedom Ball in Washington.

From inaugural parade to balls: US first couple displays flawless style
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Hrithik asks fans' help to curb piracy, not just of Kaabil but also of Raees

Shah Rukh Khan has worked in several films of Hrithik's father Rakesh Roshan.
 

West Indies’ Andre Russell gets one-year ban for doping breach

The 28-year-old Andre Russell did not file his whereabouts on three occasions in 2015 as required, which constitutes a failed drugs test under World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) guidelines. (Photo: AFP)
 

'Rent-a-monk' business thrives as Japan loses temple ties

Watanabe's employer, Tokyo-based firm Minrevi, said demand for its monk delivery service has spiked since it started in May 2013, as more and more Japanese lose their ties to local temples -- and lose faith in an opaque donation system. (Representational Image)
 

'Peace and love': Shah Rukh and AbRam visit Golden Temple after Raees success

One of the pictures Shah Rukh shared on Twitter.
 

Beware! Hungry lions on the prowl at Bannerghatta Biological park

In fact, the protective metal fence that keeps animals in the forest area is not erected all along the road.
 

I am not interested in joining politics, reveals Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh was seen alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Mahira Khan in the film.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Bollywood

Hrithik asks fans' help to curb piracy, not just of Kaabil but also of Raees

Shah Rukh Khan has worked in several films of Hrithik's father Rakesh Roshan.

Awards for Neerja are only a perk: Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor says she’s more than happy with the awards Neerja has received.

Rani would never refuse an SLB film: Rani's manager

Rani Mukerji

Pulkit Samrat and his tantrums

Pulkit Samrat

I am not interested in joining politics, reveals Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh was seen alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Mahira Khan in the film.
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham